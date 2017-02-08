Snow days have parents in a flurry of panic

Whether they work from home, or are office-dwelling nine-to-fivers, parents can be thrust into a flurry of panic when snow days occur - and it’s not just because of the cancelled classes and risky roads.

Parents who work already find it difficult to juggle steady work hours with professional days, sick days, holidays and mandatory appointments. Throw snow days into the mix, and it becomes nearly impossible to be a productive employee without feeling like you’re slighting your boss.

In a recent story shared on CBC News, parents are reassured that they are protected by law when it comes to missing work for last-minute school closures due to snow, stating that the “B.C. Human Rights Code protects against discrimination based on family status”. But the stress that’s caused by snow days goes far beyond parents worrying about being penalized or losing their jobs over too many missed days of work.

Working parents put a lot of pressure on themselves to overperform in the workplace, often as an attempt to keep up with the stamina and productivity of their childless peers. I can remember feeling slightly resentful towards my coworkers with kids before I had children, watching enviously as they rushed off when the clock struck five (or in some cases earlier) to pick up their kids.

I can also remember the unbearable guilt that struck when I received a call from school urging me to leave my office midday to pick up my sick child. The first thought that crossed my mind was how my coworkers would react to my even-earlier exit.

“Mom guilt” is a term that is often used to refer to the feelings of remorse when a parent focuses their time and attention to anything other than caring for their child, but what is less often talked about is the feelings of guilt that come from the other side of the equation. Parents can often feel guilty for focusing too much of their attention on their children, worrying that this will be misconstrued as a lack of motivation to thrive in their career.

There are easy solutions for last-minute snow days - working from home, calling on family members or neighbours to lend a helping hand, or even alternating play dates with fellow working parents to free up some time to focus. But what’s trickier to resolve are those feelings of inadequacy that come with juggling work life and family life, and the desire to find a balance between both worlds.

Coworkers may feel a bit resentful, and employers may feel a bit frustrated with the added absence from the office that comes with last-minute school cancellations, but that’s life. As long as you’re doing your best to find a solution that works for both your family and your job, you’re doing the best that you can - and that’s what matters most.

Bianca Bujan is a mom of three, freelance writer, and content marketing Queen Bee. She tweets at @bitsofbee and blogs at bitsofbee.com.