STATSCAN: Nunavut having a moment

If you're interested in stats and percentages, than you'll be excited to know that Statistics Canada has dropped the first batch of data from the May 2016 census. Over the coming year, the organization will be releasing additional information that it collected from the census.

So, what did they find out? Wednesday's data release featured a number of interesting stats, including the following: 35,151,728 people were counted in the 2016 census, 5% more than the 2011 count. Canada leads all the G7 nations in population growth from 2011 to 2016.

Canada's population has grown by 1.7 million people since the 2011 census, and immigrants are responsible for two-thirds of that jump.

Toronto is still our country's largest city, with 2,731,571 residents - which accounts for 7.8% of Canada's population.

Canada's fastest-growing urban areas are all from the west: Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Regina.

Nunavut is the fastest-growing province or territory, with a 12.7% population jump.

83% of the Canadian population now lives in cities.

Four Golden Horseshoe cities - Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton and Brampton - are among the 10 largest in Canada.

Warman, Sask. is Canada's fasting-growing town or city, with its population jumping by 55%.

The highest population density in Canada is in Vancouver, with more than 5,400 people per square kilometre.

