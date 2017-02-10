MARKETPLACE: March Break binging bad news

A relaxing break after a tough senior year. What could go wrong? To parents, student March break and grad trips offer the chance for their teens to have fun, explore local culture and even add volunteer experience to their résumés. And parents pay a steep markup for the trips - sometimes double the holiday's actual cost.

But a CBC Marketplace investigation reveals the reality can be very different: Underage binge drinking and hard partying.

Much of the behaviour is documented in dozens of videos uploaded by the students themselves to social media sites including YouTube. The students chug liquor from bottles, drunkenly climb trees and wrestle on balconies, grab girls or draw on their breasts. And, in some cases, staff - sometimes only a few years older than the students themselves - don't do much to stop the party.

While, students under the age of 18 are not supposed to be able to drink, Marketplace found that, in many cases, students had unfettered access to alcohol.

Thousands of teens go on March break and grad trips every year, many to resorts in countries like Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

Trips such as those Marketplace investigated are organized by third-party companies and not affiliated with high schools. The students are supposed to adhere to a code of conduct, or risk being sent home.

But Marketplace found that the rules - including safety rules like being sober when you swim - are often disregarded.

In some cases, intoxicated students have gotten seriously injured. In one case, a 17-year-old student was drunk when he fell from a hotel balcony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico during a party in 2011. He fell two stories before hitting the concrete, and suffered a traumatic brain injury. A court case is still ongoing.

So, be careful before you sign that waiver, and check out a tour operator before you pack your teen's bags.

Watch the CBC Marketplace investigation on grad trips gone wild starting tonight at 8:00 p.m. on TV and online.