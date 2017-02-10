MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: Can booze save the big screen?

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

THE BIG STORY

Big Screen Booze: The secret to saving theatres

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've noticed that alcohol has become a popular amenity at movie theatres. Perhaps you feel that it's a sweet addition to popcorn, candy and soda options. Or maybe you think that it has no place on sacred cinema soil. But like it or not, booze has become a necessity for celluloid survival. And I'm fine with it.

Due to declining theatre attendance and the fact that most ticket revenue goes straight to movie studios, chains like Cineplex have had to find a way to make up for lost dough. And since 70% of their patrons are over 21, enter the celluloid bar. And boy has it worked.

It turns out that the presence of cocktails hasn't replaced popcorn, candy or soda sales. It's actually become an additional purchase on top of the classic refreshments - and a serious revenue spike. (Who would have guessed that adult moviegoers like to drink?) I understand that some moviegoers feel that the presence of alcohol at theatres breaks tradition or taints a family environment but I love it. I find that it makes my moviegoing experience a true, adult outing. And since three-quarters of moviegoers are 21+, I don't feel like I'm offending anybody sipping away on a vodka soda while I take in a solid flick.

Being able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage at the movie not only makes my trip to the big screen even more of an experience, it's also helping to keep the projectors rolling. I think it's been a great addition.

FLICK HITS:

Shailene gets a clue: It's taken three editions, but Shailene Woodley has finally realized The Divergent Series is awful. The franchise's lead actress announced this week that she is officially bailing on the final film in the series, Ascendant, which is going to be made for TV. This is great news for all parties, since Shailene's acting was one of the main reasons that The Divergent Series sucked.

Jack is back, baby: You better believe that Jack Nicholson isn't coming out of his seven-year retirement to make any old hunk-ofcrap movie. That's why we should all be excited that the 79-year-old has signed on to lead the Jack Nicholson American remake of the Oscar-nominated dark comedy Toni Erdmann. Jack will play a wacky hippie father who tries to reconnect with his daughter by creating an alter ego and posing as her boss' life coach. Oh, and I forgot to mention, Kristen Wiig was cast as his daughter. It's guaranteed to be great. And if it's anything like the German original, Wiig is going to get very naked.

Give us Fincher and Pitt, already: Paramount announced that it has officially removed World War Z 2 from its summer 2017 release schedule. Apparently, the studio isn't ready to green light the film and hasn't decided on a director. This is beyond stupid. For the past six months, David Fincher has expressed interest in helming the flick, which would reunite him with star Brad Pitt for the first time since Fight Club. Fincher is one of the best directors on the planet, so how is this decision in limbo? He's guaranteed to make a sequel that's better than the original. Get your act together Paramount. We want more Fincher-Pitt magic.

Selling out, fast and furiously: If you thought that Universal reached its whoring-out quota with seven Fast & Furious sequels, you were totally off the mark. It was just announced that the studio is gearing up to launch Fast & Furious Live, a global touring stunt show, kicking off in 2018. I'm not kidding. The show will feature "precision performance drivers, blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-ofthe-art physical obstacles." The concept sounds totally cheesy, but also pretty damn amazing. Who wants to go?

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Must-see laughs: The LEGO Batman Movie Seriously, who would have guessed that this would be the best DC Comics related flick that Warner Bros. has released in five years? Critics are saying that The LEGO Batman Movie is fantastic. It's full of laughs, irony and dazzling animation. It's a must-see for all ages. It's true, "everything is awesome" here.

Must-see action: John Wick: Chapter 2 I can't believe it. We've been gifted with a sequel that's actually better than its original. Critics are praising John Wick: Chapter 2 for being an electric, action-packed thrill-ride that features Keanu Reeves on his A-game. If you're looking for a ridiculously fun flick this weekend, this is your jam.

Obviously awful: Fifty Shades Darker After how boring, tame, and terribly acted Fifty Shades of Grey was, we can't be surprised that its sequel has been dubbed just as awful. I don't mean to ruin your naughty, pre-Valentine's Day theatre adventure, but you can literally do better watching anything else.