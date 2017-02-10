TV CHEAT SHEET: Looks like Reign

DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

TOP 2 NEW SHOWS

Good Behavior: I've never watched Downton Abbey, so I knew nothing about Michelle Dockery and her acting abilities before this. But if she's as good in that as she is in this, I may have to give it a whirl. Dockery plays Letty, a bad girl with even worse luck and things don't look to be getting any brighter when she encounters Javier (Juan Diego Botto), an assassin she sets out to stop.

Things go badly, of course, and it seems her con game has met its match. The show only gets darker from there, with the two embarking on a dangerous relationship. Dockery is magnetic and sexy as hell and she shares enough chemistry with Botto to make us somehow root for them. More please.

Airs: Monday, Feb. 13 on Bravo

Doubt: Katherine Heigl is back in her second TV comeback. In Doubt, Heigl proves why she's a household name. As defence attorney Sadie Ellis, Heigl has a great rapport with Dule Hill - who plays Sadie's pal and colleague Albert - is tight with the boss (Elliott Gould) and has a love/hate relationship with Laverne Cox's Cameron. But it's her spark with possibly murderous but oh-sodreamy client Billy (Steven Pasquale) that could mess with both her professional and personal lives. Could Doubt make us forget her time on that hospital drama that's still must-see? Probably not. But she gives it her best shot. After all, since State of Affairs flopped, Heigl will be out to prove something once again.

Airs: Wednesday, Feb. 15 on CBS

TOP 4 RETURNING SHOWS

Humans: Season 2 picks up several months after the events of the first season: Niska's still at large, on a quest to understand herself; Joe and Laura are trying to fix their marriage; and Leo, Max and Mia are trying to find their own places in the world. Philosophical questioning and the quest to become more human is what will drive the second season as more and more synths are "malfunctioning," making Humans only get more ambiguous and terrifyingly real.

Airs: Monday, Feb. 13 on AMC

Reign: It's all about two women battling for one throne, in the period drama's fourth and final season. Mary is hell-bent on avenging Lola's death but in spite of their rivalry, Mary and Elizabeth realize they're not so different after all and are just pawns in a much larger game. That being said, only one person can triumph (I think we know how that turns out) but it'll be fun to watch it all play out in the next 16 episodes. Long live the Queens.

Airs: Friday, Feb. 10 on The CW

Girls: Entering its sixth and final season, Lena Dunham may have alienated a lot of people because of her off-screen antics but that shouldn't stop anyone from watching the show, which somehow keeps getting better. Hannah is now a published writer and kinda/sorta at peace with Jessa and Adam's relationship; Marnie and Ray are together, though Desi keeps skulking back in; and Shoshonna finds some direction. Will they find a way to sabotage themselves? Obviously. But it wouldn't be Girls if that didn't happen. The girls are older but they're not necessarily wiser so one can only hope that by the end, they'll finally get their s--together.

Airs: Sunday, Feb. 12 on HBO Canada

The Walking Dead: Let's try and forget the first half of Season 7, where Negan's brutality knew no bounds. Instead, let's focus on the now, as Rick and the gang try to round up the numbers they need to take the bastard out. Unfortunately, tiger lover Ezekiel and that dope Gregory aren't interested but the group will do whatever it takes to convince them otherwise. And hopefully those actions, and getting the gang back to the level of badassery they once boasted, will be enough to woo fans back. Please. Like you won't be watching.

Airs: Sunday, Feb. 12 on AMC

REALITY BITES The Bachelor:

Nick Viall definitely has some strong qualities. He's not a goblin, he grows a great beard, knows how to work a pair of short shorts, and can dodge a chokehold like no one else, but he has one giant flaw: his horrible taste in women. Which is what producers of The Bachelor might enjoy but not so much the viewers. (Or do you? Maybe it's just me.) Things seemed to go great with Kristina as she and Nick actually had a genuine moment during their date but then Corinne ... Oh, Corinne. She's still there and you know if Nick comes out of this engaged (and he will since he loves picking out rings and throwing them around in limos), it'll be to that monster. But perhaps that's a good thing because she's the only woman Nick deserves.

REALLY?! Jane the Virgin

It's a show known for lightness and positivity, happiness and soapiness but not shocking deaths - until this week. Michael may have survived getting shot on his wedding night but unbeknownst to everyone, there were complications from said gunshot and his heart just gave out. Yes, Michael's really dead and viewers were left reeling. If that wasn't bananas enough, the show hit us with another twist: a time jump - three years, to be exact. Mateo is now four and a half and getting ready to go to a wedding with his mom, who is sporting some awesome hair. What the what? It felt like the kind of hour that ends a season or, at the very least, serves as a midseason finale cliffhanger. But the show is back next week and from here on out, it's three years into the future. That's a lot for producers to ask of its fans. Anyone else need a hug?

APPLAUSE, APPLAUSE Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Stewart may have been the host but it was all about Melissa McCarthy, which is a little thunder-stealy since K-Stew was surprisingly great. But sorry, girl, McCarthy stole the show as White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer. From his penchant for chewing - and swallowing - gum to his confusing tirades and busting out a Super Soaker to "wash that filthy lie" out of a journalist's mouth, Melissa was unstoppable, proving no one can do physical comedy like her. But it was the use of a stuffed moose and lamb that slayed it. We're not worthy. The only thing that could top McCarthy's tour-de-force performance? Alec Baldwin's 17th time hosting SNL this weekend - and McCarthy showing up again! Quote of the Week Santa Clarita Diet "You can put as much blood as you want on Drew Barrymore and she's still adorable." - Timothy Olyphant says of his on-screen wife during a Netflix event in New York The vomit, on the other hand ... no, wait. Adorable as ever.