BAFTA Awards gets political

LONDON - Politics made their way into the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTAS) on Sunday night as the British version of the Oscars honoured the modern musical La La Land with a leading five awards.

La La Land nabbed Best Picture, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone, plus two more for Best Cinematography and Original Music while Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s moving sci-fi drama, Arrival, snagged just one for Best Sound with the trio receiving the trophy on stage thanking “the amazing team from Montreal.”

But it was director Ken Loach, who won Outstanding British Film for his movie about welfare -- I, Daniel Blake --who kicked off the evening’s political statements during the show, which was broadcast on Hollywood Suite in Canada but will be repeated numerous times in February.

“The most vulnerable and the poorest people are treated by this government with callous brutality that is disgraceful,” said Loach from the stage of Royal Albert Hall.

“It’s a brutality that extends to keeping out refugee children that have been promised help and that’s a disgrace too.”

Backstage he explained to reporters: “You can’t just do a film like this and talk showbiz.”

Another outspoken supporter of the blue collar man was Best Supporting Actress winner Viola Davis of Fences as she explained her late father groomed horses at the racetrack, had a fifth-grade education and was a janitor before he died of cancer at McDonald's.

“When he took his last breath, one of the most devastating things that went through my mind was, ‘Did his life matter?’ And [Fences playwright] August [Wilson] answers that question,” continued Davis.

The Oscar frontrunner also got in a good zinger at U.S. president Donald Trump’s expense backstage: “Anyone who labels Meryl Streep an overrated actress obviously doesn’t know anything about acting.”

But the biggest stars of the evening weren't even nominated nor were they movie actors.

Prince William and his wife Kate turned heads as they attended Britain's most glamorous night. The Duke of Cambridge was invited to the kudofest to hand out BAFTA's highest honour, the Fellowship, to Mel Brooks.

Grateful for the honour, Brooks segued from his lifetime achievement award to politics. The venerable comedian insisted backstage that Trump isn’t that dangerous: “I think he’s mostly an entertainer. What I’m afraid of is all the guys around him.”

Heading into the BAFTAS, La La Land -- which co-stars Canadian Ryan Gosling who didn’t attend the awards due to “a family matter” and lost Best Actor to Manchester By The Sea’s Casey Affleck -- had the most nominations with eleven nods.

Arrival and Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals were second at the BAFTAs with nine nods but the latter film went home completely empty-handed.

Affleck and his Manchester by the Sea director Kenneth Lonergan, who also won Best Original Screenplay, both agreed backstage that actors were going to keep making political statements as the Oscars approach at the end of February.

“I hope they do," said Affleck. "There’s a big audience for these award shows and there’s a lot of people watching them. I have to say, I’m very proud to be a part of the arts community. I don’t always say things I would like to say in those opportunities because I feel there are people like Meryl Streep who can say it better than I can.”

From the stage, Stone said: “This country, [America] and the world seems to be going through a time that’s so divisive. I think it’s all really special that we’re all able to come together tonight thanks to BAFTA to celebrate the positive act of creativity and how we can transcend borders."