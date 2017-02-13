Justin's big date with Trump

Two titanic statesmen meet Monday in Washington. Much is at stake.

My money’s on the old guy. We’ll find out soon enough, especially if shrieks and whimpers emanate from the White House.

But why wait? We can already guess how it will go at the first tete-a-tete between the President of the United States, (The) Donald Trump, 70, and our Prime Minister Justin (Junior) Trudeau, 45. Such as:

POTUS: “Before we start, Mr. Prime Minister, let’s agree, no taking off shirts. Jeez, between you and Putin. Nasty!”

JUNIOR (stops undoing buttons): “Uh, okay, I, uh, uh...”

POTUS: “Terrific. ‘Cause my manboobs are yuge. YUGE! Out of control.” (Leans in, conspiratorially). Say, kid, who does your hair?”

JUNIOR: “Uh, I, uh...”

POTUS: “Everybody thinks I style mine myself, but that’s fake news. Ivanka does it. What a gal. You know, I’d date her if I could. I mean, wouldn’t you, Mr. Prime Minister?”

JUNIOR: “I, uh, er, uh...”

POTUS: “So they tell me you want to talk about Canadian values. Terrific. I’m all about Canadian values. What’s it at this week? About 76 cents on the U.S. dollar? Don’t let that bug you, kid. I was telling the Japanese prime minister — Mao or whatever his name is — that their yen was rock bottom a few years ago and now it’s bounced back real good. I told him I was behind his cute little country 100%. For you, I’m offering 110%. That’s YUGE! Whatdya say?”

JUNIOR: “Okay, uh, erp...”

POTUS: “But that NAFTA’s gotta go, son. Worst. Trade. Deal. EVER. I’m gonna kill it...”

JUNIOR: “Wait, uh, um, what?!”

POTUS: “...or not. Let’s make a deal. You know I wrote a book about making deals. Best. Book. Ever. After the Bible.”

JUNIOR: “Yes, uh, they made me read it, sir.”

POTUS: “Then you know you have to think BIG. How ‘bout you give me the Yukon and I’ll give you Al Gore?”

JUNIOR (brow furrowed): “Would you take David Suzuki instead?”

POTUS: “Naw, we got enough Japanese cars already. Suzukis. Toyotas. Hyundais. I’m trying to keep Detroit happy. Those Rust Belt guys elected me. Anyway, think it over. I’ll get Sarah Palin to give ya a call.”

JUNIOR (blanching, holding hand to heart): “Uh, sunny ways, sir, sunny ways.”

POTUS (Whispered aside to aide): “Where’s this guy from, Sesame Street?”

See what I mean? This isn’t like stepping into a ring against some out-of-shape Canadian senator with a booze problem and relationship issues. Trump doesn’t have a booze problem.

Cross your fingers, Canada, as our fearless leader emerges from his new Trump War Room in Ottawa, girds his loins, hikes up his skinny jeans, and ventures south to Mordor-on-the-Potomac.

I haven’t been this nervous about a summit since Richard Nixon invited Elvis Presley to the White House.

Even Trudeau’s Tory foes have wished him luck. Interim leader Rona Ambrose’s lips appeared to move in prayer.

As Trudeau’s old man, Pierre, told America in 1969: “Living next to you is in some ways like sleeping with an elephant. No matter how friendly and even-tempered is the beast...one is affected by every twitch and grunt.”

But Trump is more “slash and burn” than “twitch and grunt.”

Is NAFTA in jeopardy? Will there be a wall, if not of bricks then of tariffs? Will Trump demand we pay our share of NATO costs? Will he cut corporate taxes to bring American firms home? Will we have to take Justin Beiber back?

Or will our PM emerge from the White House unscathed?

Watch the press conference handshake. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe got a sweaty 19 seconds. “Strong hands,” opined Trump.

If Trudeau gets an even longer shake, expect all to be rosy between our two nations.

Assuming Junior still has his hand.

Strobel’s column usually runs Monday to Friday.

mstrobel@postmedia.com