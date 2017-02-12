Seasonal complaints by students

Spring is just around the corner — or at least, Vancouverites are hoping that’s the case. With not just one, but multiple, snow storms wreaking havoc around the city in the past months, it’s safe to say that the people of Vancouver are done with winter. Still, it’s only a matter of time before we’re complaining about the rain again.

Let’s face it, we’ll complain about the weather no matter the season. I’ve heard it said that millennials, a group that many university students belong to, are some of the best complainers out there. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the things students complain about most during each and every season.

Winter

Winter in Vancouver typically brings with it a lot of rain, but this winter has offered quite the sprinkling of snow instead. We’ve even started calling it "Snowmageddon" — a snow induced madness often resulting in what I like to call, “temperamental transit.” From full-on school and transit closures to buses that simply never arrive, the snowfall certainly creates cause for concern amongst Vancity commuters. But our complaints don’t stop there. There’s also that pesky transit-temperature debacle. If you’ve got a U-pass, you’ll know what I mean: freeze, sweat, repeat. Waiting for the bus in sub-zero temperatures calls for a coat, maybe even gloves and toques too. But on a heat-cranked bus full of commuters, all those layers can get pretty sweaty and it’s not long before we’re stripping off our coats and arriving to class red-faced and glistening. Someone crack a window! While walking to class, it’s also important to focus on, and complain about, the slippery sidewalks. And you’re sure to spot a student or two wielding their trusty umbrellas against the snow. The Cariboo girl in me finds this rather amusing, as I much prefer catching snowflakes on my tongue. However, not everyone is as tolerant, and you can be sure that somebody is downright furious and preparing to write their dissertation on proper umbrella usage.

Spring

It’s true: April showers do bring May flowers but you can guarantee we’re still going to complain about it. Small talk in Vancouver consistently revolves around the weather, and most of the time that means whining about the rain, even when the flowers are blooming around us. Just when you remember to get a picture with the cherry blossoms this year, it’s too late! Then, surprise, it’s raining again! And we’ve all the more reason to complain with mid-terms and fast-approaching finals. Don’t forget that with spring, graduation is sneaking up on many students too. Reactions, and coping methods, to this season range from taking artsy pictures of daffodils to hiding in bed with pretzels amid an existential crisis. But you know what? Students are wicked at multitasking; sometimes we’ll fit both in the same day.

Summer

Ah, summer: the joyous season where Vancouver typically sees more rain than sun for once. But, of course, when it’s hot, it’s too hot. Oddly enough, we start to actually miss the rain when it’s gone, despite complaining about it the rest of the year. Vancouver is the perfect city for ocean-access, and the summer sun calls for a swim. So let’s go to the beach, soak up some rays, enjoy the sound of the water and the birds soaring above. It’s a nice thought but, news flash, everybody else was thinking it too! Skip the crowds, stay inside, sulk over the sun, miss the rain, and gain a ton of prestige in the complaining department.

Fall

The months of autumn are dazzling in Vancouver; we’re lucky to have lush forests and a wide range of trees with many changing colours. Hard to complain, right? Think again. Just when you thought October couldn’t get any better, the rain begins. Then, it doesn’t quit. There’s this beautiful time where the streets of Vancouver seem almost magical, when the leaves change colour and their falling inspires many a selfie with hashtags about falling for fall. But don’t be fooled; this stage is soon followed by, you guessed it, more rain. A good October downpour quickly turns our lovely leaf piles into sludge mountains that can prove just as slippery as January sidewalks. And who could forget the furious festive coffee-cup debates of autumn. Trivial? Yes, indeed. But if we weren’t complaining, what else would we be doing?