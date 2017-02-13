Bye, bye Chilliwack pie.

The Chilliwack Airport Coffee Shop, known across B.C. for its pie, is closing after 30 years. The owners posted the equivalent of a final boarding call on the shop's Facebook page Friday, inviting customers to come in for a "final piece of pie" before they close Feb. 26.

On Saturday, a long line prevented co-owner Jacqueline Good from chatting.

"We are slammed, absolutely slammed," she said. "As soon as word got out, it was crazy."

Asked for Saturday's most popular pie, she couldn't think of one.

"Everything. People want them all. It doesn't matter today," she said.

The busy little shop — not much more than a scattering of tables wedged between a busy kitchen and a bank of large windows facing the runway — is in many ways typical, with decent coffee, greasy menus and a photo of Terry Fox on one wall.

But its pie is exceptional.

A pitstop for recreational pilots, long-haul truckers and the occasional newspaper photographer, the cafe features a white menu board advertising flavours like apple (by far the best seller, according to the shop's website), peaches 'n' wild blueberry, chocolate pecan dream, sour cream lemon and almost 60 others.

In the words of one consumer who wrote an online review, it's the "best pie this side of the moon."

But the circumstances surrounding the store's closure don't seem so sweet. For over a year, the coffee shop has been embroiled in a disagreement with the company that manages the Chilliwack Airport, Magnum Management.

In April, the company took over a patio used by the coffee shop to do repairs. The coffee shop told the Chilliwack Progress that without the patio, it couldn't generate enough income to pay the rent.

On Saturday, airport manager Garry Atkins said the coffee shop had free use of the patio for many years, with the requirement that it was kept maintained. When the City of Chilliwack deemed it unsafe and the shop did not repair it, Magnum was forced to step in and do the work.

Atkins said Magnum agreed to keep the bill under $5,000 and have it done as quickly as possible. It was ready to reopen on Aug. 1.

"But they wouldn't pay it," Atkins said of the coffee shop's owners. "It's been finished and ready to reoccupy since then."

Atkins confirmed the coffee shop's lease was not renewed on Nov. 30. Asked about the rate offered, the airport manager said it would have reflected the market rate.

In September, Magnum filed a defamation lawsuit against the coffee shop and the Chilliwack Airport Tenants Association over statements they made regarding rent increases.

The City of Chilliwack, which owns the airport, has refused to get involved in the dispute.

However, for those who "fly for pie" — as the sign outside the Chilliwack Airport has long advertised — there is a way to get a second helping. In August, the owners opened a second shop at the Langley Airport.

