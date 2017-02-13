Kids need real support, not cutbacks

This week's question: Should the province get out of the business of child welfare?



My good friend Jeff Louden was born on the Curve Lake First Nation. At eight months old, he was taken from his family and moved to a white home. His siblings went to other white homes.

Some 20,000 Indigenous kids were taken like this between the 1960s and 1980s. It was government policy, now called the “'60s Scoop.”

Jeff lost track of the number of social workers he had and facilities he “was dumped in.” But some places are hard to forget – where there was neglect, abandonment, alcoholism or abuse.

The trauma of the '60s Scoop and residential schools echoes down generations.

Decades later, Alex Gervais would live the same chaos: 23 social workers, 17 moves. He too spoke of abuse. His last “home” was a room at the Abbotsford Super 8, where he killed himself in 2015. Alex was left on his own by his “caregiver” for the final ten days of his life. His last text messages are heartbreaking.

Everyone should read last week’s report on Alex by B.C.’s non-partisan children and youth watchdog. It shows just how little has changed from when my friend Jeff was a kid.

Children in care still suffer abuse, isolation from their cultures, insufficient budgets, bureaucratic indifference and being frequently moved – now sometimes into hotels or SROs, with dodgy private contractors.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls on government to provide enough resources to keep Aboriginal families together.

Today in B.C. many families are on the edge.

One in every five kids lives in poverty. Parents often have multiple jobs with low wages. Affordable housing, mental health services and drug treatment are hard to come by.

Child care is expensive, unavailable and/or unregulated. For most, it’s the biggest expense after housing. A $10-dollar-a-day, subsidized, universal system would help keep families together.

But the right always cuts social spending, leaving communities and families to pick up the pieces, like in the 19th century.

Having weakened the fabric of so many families, the province has a responsibility to fund services for kids - which costs money. But doing little or nothing costs much more.

Jeff says social workers need to build ongoing connections with kids and authorities must ensure caregivers are safe to be with and not stealing money meant for children.

The system is broken. But there are solutions from experts, such as Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond and Cindy Blackstock.

And Jeff Louden – if we just listen.

Garth Mullins is a broadcaster, activist, writer, musician and trade unionist. He’s at www.garthmullins.com or @garthmullins.