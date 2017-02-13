Vancouver's park board and police are bolstering security in Stanley Park with nighttime patrols following recent attacks that left one man dead and another in hospital.

Police released a public warning on Feb. 7 after the apparently random attacks — the Feb. 1 stabbing homicide of a 61-year-old man and the violent assault of an 82-year-old man last November.

The park board announced on social media Friday that it was working with police to enhance park safety by increasing park ranger patrols on the seawall and having rangers notify park users about a police warning following the attacks.

Vancouver parks director Howard Normann said two rangers have been assigned to a designated patrol of Stanley Park's seawall and trails. The rangers will drive a marked park-board truck from dusk until 11 p.m., an hour later than a typical patrol at this time of year. The park board is currently also outfitting a Gator utility vehicle with lights to expand the patrol's reach.

Normann said the goal is to ensure locals and tourists visiting the park know the risks of walking or running through the park late at night, in light of the recent attacks.

"Until that gets solved, we want people to be aware of what's around them," Normann said. "A presence, really, is what it is."

On Feb. 1, Lubo Kunik, 61, was attacked and killed while walking alone on the seawall in Stanley Park, Const. Jason Doucette said in a Feb. 7 media release. A man walking his dog along the seawall between Second Beach and Third Beach found Kunik's body and called police. Detectives haven't yet identified a suspect or motive and an investigation continues.

A person of interest who was identified and questioned the night of the homicide was released.

Early in the morning of Nov. 21, 2016, an 82-year-old man was found alone in his car in apparent distress, suffering from serious injuries, Doucette said. The man remains in hospital and an investigation continues.

“While there is no evidence to directly link these two serious incidents, we cannot confirm the events are not related,” Doucette said.

“In the absence of suspect information and motive, we feel it’s necessary to issue a public warning to alert people who may be in Stanley Park at night to use extra caution. We are encouraging those who choose to visit Stanley Park at night to not do so alone, and to report any suspicious behaviour to 911 immediately.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

