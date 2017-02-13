Pint-sized bodybuilder beats the best of them

They say size doesn't matter.

That's certainly the case for Caleb Mutombo. The 19-year-old stands 3-foot-7, but can hang with the best of them – in most cases beating them – at local weightlifting competitions. The 78-pounder hopes to get noticed in the world of bodybuilding, which is a true passion for the pint-sized jock.

“I do bodybuilding because I love it,” Mutombo told UK's Daily Star. “I love to see my body grow I love to feel full of energy and fit at the same time. I wish to inspire people in general to work to stay fit and healthy.”

A Congo native, Mutombo started weight training at age 12 by lifting anything he could get his hands on at home, such as coffee tables or bag of books. The muscular male was inspired to hit the weights by famed bodybuilder, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, reported UK's The Sun.

Mutombo suffers from an undiagnosed disability that prevents him from growing at a normal rate. He reached his physical growth peak at age 14.

At just 3'7", bodybuilder Caleb Mutombo bring a towering amount of #mondaymotivation : https://t.co/ocLYbnK8i4 pic.twitter.com/oVHiqjBzJ4 — FLEX (@FLEX_Magazine) February 13, 2017

At age 16, Mutombo began competing in local bodybuilding meets, recently besting opponents twice his height to take third place.

Mutombo doesn't let his small stature and disability deter him. Rather, he said his disability is his “ability to inspire.”

“Now I train by myself but Ryan Manthe, my former trainer shows me how to pose. He is the owner of Trinergy Health and Fitness where I train.”

He's currently studying to become a personal trainer with the goal of also becoming a professional bodybuilder.

Dedicated to his craft, the 19-year-old is at the gym five times a week. He continues to motivate and challenge himself in front of the weight rack.

He admits that he faces hate at events but when it comes time to compete the focus sets in .

“I focus on doing my best and not measuring myself against other people's best,” Mutombo said. “I'm very happy about how far I've come and I'm looking forward to one day becoming a professional bodybuilder.”