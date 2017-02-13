It’s Valentine’s week and, as per usual, things are a little unconventional in Nick Viall’s love life.

But six valentines are better than none and the charismatic Bachelor finally let his guard down and learned how to enjoy his eccentric (and often dramatic) journey, this week.

After struggling with his job description of leading man this season, and nursing last week’s major meltdown-which resulted in half his cast being sent home - Nick started the week searching to find a reason to continue filming the show, altogether.

“I feel like right now, there’s a million ways that this won’t work out,” the 36-year-old businessman stressed during a sit-down with host Chris Harrison.

Anxiety had clouded his thought-process, forcing him to doubt that he would even find his wife in the remaining pack of six – which then frightened the women, who worried he was going to give up completely.

But the existential crisis finally ended when Nick put on his big-boy shorts and realized he had absolutely nothing to worry about with a great group of women in a beautiful tropical paradise. So, the dates commenced.

Vanessa Grimaldi snagged the first one-on-one outing. And the two built a stronger connection with some serious discussions aboard a yacht, before delivering the type of underwater make-out shots that Bachelor Nation is built on.

Nick hit the water again the following day with Kristina Schulman, Corinne Olympios and Raven Gates but their collective date was a little less romantic comedy and a little more horror-flick, as they went swimming with sharks in the crystal waters surrounding Bimini.

But somehow, Danielle Maltby’s date the day after was even more of a scare. She was scooped up for a biking adventure on what was supposed to be a relaxing day getting to know each other the week before hometown dates, but the two struggled to even have a natural conversation.

For some reason, the energy between them was tense and awkward. And Nick decided that since they were so close to the end of the season, that there was nothing else to do but to send her home.

Danielle’s exit sparked intense panic in the remaining women who scrambled to try and secure their spot in the final four, so they could bring Nick home to meet their families.

While Rachel Lindsay used her charm through conversation, Corinne thought she’d do a little more than talking. The blonde showed up to Nick’s hotel room trying to hop into bed, and even referred to her “vagine” as “platinum.”

But Nick wasn’t interested in rushing into anything as he was finally starting to trust his judgement again. “I don’t want to make the same mistakes that I have in the past, with Kaitlyn,” he said.

Embarrassed and worried that she had just secured a one-way ticket home, Corinne stressed that she had made a huge mistake. And to make matters worse, Nick showed up at their beach house looking to send another woman home.

But as a surprise to everyone, it was the resilient brunette Kristina, who Nick chose to let go.

“Right now, there are stronger relationships,” Nick used as an excuse. However, Kristina wasn’t buying it.

“I know I have a lot to offer someone and that could have been you,” she cried. “I did picture my life with Nick and I never did that with anyone else.”

Next week, Nick travels to the remaining women’s hometowns to meet his potential in-laws.