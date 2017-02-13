“Prevaricate: to speak or act falsely or evasively with intent to deceive, from Latin praevaricari – to walk crookedly.”

– Collins English Dictionary

Tuesday the BC Liberals deliver their throne speech and the big question is how much Premier Christy Clark will prevaricate in pre-election promises – using U.S. President Donald Trump-style “alternative facts”.

I kindly say prevaricate because BC Legislature rules Standing Order 40 forbid the word “lie” from being used there about another member.

But after Clark was caught last week falsely claiming the BC New Democrat opposition hacked the BC Liberals’ website and was forced to apologize – what else will she say to get elected?

And when Trump’s special adviser Kellyanne Conway can smilingly claim press secretary Sean Spicer didn’t deliberately lie but provided “alternative facts” that were outright falsehoods about how many people attended the presidential inauguration – BC voters should be extra suspicious about pledges from Clark – and all politicians.

The throne speech is Clark’s last chance to offer voters goodies to get re-elected. My sources say there could be everything from a personal tax cut to increases in disability benefits and social assistance and more.

Can you believe Christy Clark’s claims? You judge.

In last fall’s BC Liberal TV ads Clark said: “Controlling government spending is really the foundation, is the bedrock of what we’re trying to do.”

That’s alternative facts at work, because capital debt is dramatically up from $45.2 billion in 2011 to $65.3 billion in 2016 — a 45% increase totalling $20 billion. Nice control!

Then this ridiculous Clark nose stretcher in November: “We are finding fentanyl in marijuana. Vancouver Police did a major seizure,” Clark told media.

Wrong again. The VPD dismissed Clark’s preposterous pot claims.

And the mother of all whoppers: Clark’s 2013 promise the liquefied natural gas industry would create 100,000 jobs, $1 trillion in economic activity and a $100 billion “Prosperity Fund”. “It’s no fantasy” the BC Liberal platform promised.

No fantasy? How about fanciful fabrication? Because there are no LNG plants, no final investment decisions by companies to build them outside the small Woodfibre plant in Squamish and no 100,000 jobs or billions of dollars for BC.

So when it comes the BC throne speech Tuesday, remember Premier Clark’s penchant for promises that are prevarications – alternative facts that fail to materialize.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at http://billtieleman.blogspot.com or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman