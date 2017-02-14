VICTORIA – British Columbia taxpayers will receive direct financial relief due to the province’s ongoing multi-billion-dollar budget surpluses, Premier Christy Clark’s Liberal government said in its throne speech Tuesday.

Clark reiterated her promise of fiscal benefits to be included in next week’s provincial budget, though provided no actual details in her speech read in the legislature by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon.

“After years of sacrifice by all of us in British Columbia through challenging times, working together with a plan, your government is now in a position to pay you back, to relieve some financial burdens, and to invest in your household and in your families,” read the speech.

“British Columbians have worked hard,” Guichon added later in the speech under a section titled “relief from fiscal burdens.”

“Your government’s plan to control spending, balance budgets, and pay down the debt has resulted in growing surpluses.

“That money belongs to you. And in the coming budget, your government will provide financial relief to taxpayers, while continuing to make investments in the services people rely on.”

Clark promised tax cuts as recently as December in an interview with Postmedia News.

B.C. is currently forecasting a more than $2.2-billion budget surplus in the fiscal year ending March 31. The government will table a new budget on Feb. 21.

How to spend the budgetary surplus will represent a key contrast between the B.C. Liberals and B.C. NDP in the run-up to the May 9 provincial election. The NDP have promised "bold" government programs, such as $10 a day childcare, while the Liberals have argued that surplus funds should be returned to taxpayers.

Tuesday’s throne speech offered virtually no new announcements by the government.

Instead, it warned that “risk is all around us” from “a weak global economy, the rising tide of protectionism in the United States and in Europe.”

“With the risk of a weak global recovery and protectionism surrounding us, now more than ever, we must be vigilant,” read Guichon.

B.C. “must stand strong on our principles of open and fair trade” for the 60,000 workers in the forestry sector, read the speech.

Clark said last week she would appoint a trade envoy to travel to Washington and fight for B.C.'s interests on the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the United States.

That envoy was named Tuesday as David Emerson, a former federal cabinet minister who helped resolve the last softwood lumber dispute in 2006. He's also a former deputy minister of finance in B.C. and former CEO of forest products company Canfor.

Most of Tuesday’s government’s throne speech merely listed off the Liberal government’s accomplishments in key areas of controversy over the past four years, such as pipelines, mining, liquefied natural gas, education, and Metro Vancouver’s unaffordable housing market.

“Your government has taken action to correct the real estate market with a luxury tax, as well as a tax on foreign purchasers of homes in Metro Vancouver,” read the speech, which also praised government’s first time homebuyer down payment loan program.

The government also promised to “continue to work with municipalities to encourage greater supply of housing, including building more units, and creating smarter, greener communities, connected by transit.”

No details were provided, but it appeared in reference to longstanding arguments by Clark that proposed rapid transit lines on Vancouver’s Broadway corridor and in Surrey must be supported by municipalities through higher density, and that local governments could use some of the revenue generated through development cost charges to help fund their one-third share of the transit projects.

On education, the province vowed to bargain “in good faith” with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation after it lost in the Supreme Court of Canada this year. “The Supreme Court has spoken,” read the speech.

The government blamed a lack of LNG export terminals – a key promise in its 2013 election campaign – on “unforeseen headwinds” but said the goal of developing the industry “remains within reach.”

On the fentanyl overdose crisis the government pledged in the speech it is “ready to do more,” but offered no details.

There was no direct mention of additional money for B.C.’s child welfare system, after another scathing report by the children’s representative last week into the suicide of teenager Alex Gervais while in government care. Children’s minister Stephanie Cadieux has said she’s looking for a budget lift to implement reforms.

Instead, the throne speech listed off B.C.’s accomplishments in increasing foster home adoptions and expanding benefits for children over the age of 19.

The speech reiterated help for rural B.C., which has largely failed to see the benefits of B.C.’s economic growth, saying a new Rural Economic Development Strategy will be unveiled “in the coming weeks.”

“Rural communities are the backbone of our province, but today they are facing the challenge of low global prices for commodities,” read the speech.

The government also promised to continue to support mining development, the tourism industry and the high-tech sector.

The throne speech typically outlines a government's priorities for the coming legislative session, though in election years it more often serves as a chance for the governing party to introduce the themes and promises upon which it is building its re-election campaign.

The spring session of the legislature will likely run until March. The Opposition NDP has said it intends to reintroduce a private member's bill to ban union and corporate donations. The Liberals have said they'll counter with a bill to force political parties to release donor lists every two weeks.

The throne speech comes a week after Clark was forced to apologize to NDP leader John Horgan for falsely claiming the NDP hacked the B.C. Liberal Party website and stole personal information. The hacking scandal overshadowed a week in which government announced more than $800 million in spending earmarked for next week's budget.

