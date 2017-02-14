As the feds prepare to legalize marijuana, the task force appointed to conceptualize legalization has now recommended the drug be sold in plain packaging.

I can’t imagine this being implemented successfully in Vancouver. This city famously has more pot shops than Tim Hortons restaurants and from Point Grey’s Wealth to Marc Emery’s Cannabis Culture they all have unique brands designed to attract a particular clientele.

They are also all operating outside the law and have been – in some cases – for years. Now, the federal government wants to legalize pot and force the blooming industry to comply with their rules but just like you can’t close Pandora’s box once it’s been opened, it will be extremely difficult to shove all the brands and businesses built around marijuana into one uniform, plain package.

Of course police could close down shops but the Vancouver Police Department has long said policing pot shops is not a priority – and the drain enforcing marijuana laws has on those resources was actually cited as a reason for legalizing the drug. The City could levy fines but thus far, most shops who have been fined either refuse to pay with no consequence or find the fine amount puts barely a dent in their profits so they continue operating as they were anyway.

Complying with plain packaging rules would make it difficult for dispensaries to differentiate themselves and inevitably eat into their profits while offering no incentive to operate under the legal system.

The marijuana dispensaries in Vancouver have grown into a force to be reckoned with and are now pushing back. Cam Battley, executive vice-president at Aurora Cannabis is one marijuana businessman who has spoken out against plain packaged. He’s argued the logos and branding are necessary to lure customers from the illegal market. The feds are now in position where they are trying win over drug dealers and those who purchase illegal drugs.

It’s easy to see who has the upper hand and this summer, when we’ve been told legalization will come. Trudeau pandered to the pot smokers and dispensary owners during the campaign and he will want to keep them on his side. It’s easy to hypothetically compare marijuana to alcohol or tobacco, but the reality is a lot messier. Industry packaging has evolved so far beyond those uniform clear plastic baggies and it won’t be easy to go back.