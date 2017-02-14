Princess Diana doc marks tragic anniversary

It’s been almost 20 years since that tragic night in a Paris tunnel when beloved Princess Diana was killed in a horrific car crash.

Now, ABC and People have announced a new prime-time documentary on the late princess’s tragically short life.

“Princess Diana has appeared on the cover of People 57 times – more than anyone in the history of the People brand,” said Jess Cagle, People Editor-in-Chief. “Our audience has an insatiable appetite for news about the royal family. In fact, they are just as fascinated today as they were when Lady Diana was first introduced to the world back in 1981.”

The four-hour event will feature interviews with her closest friends and confidantes-- both new and archival.

Princess Diana, then 36, was killed on August 31, 1997. She left behind Prince William and Prince Harry, who have carried on their mother’s charitable works.

Meanwhile, for the first time his mother died, Prince William will visit Paris next month with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry has visited the City of Light a number of times in recent years, mainly for rugby matches.

- 24 HOURS