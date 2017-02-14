Queen of Burnaby up for bids

Hope you enjoyed your Valentine's Day. Maybe your special somebody bought you flowers, or chocolates, or a 130-metre long car ferry. No? Perhaps your significant other is not shopping in the right places.

The website GovDeals.com features all kinds of great stuff. It's like Auto Trader but different. You can buy a firetruck—there are 40 to choose from—or a snow plow. While you were scrambling to find bags of salt this winter you could have bought a 1994 Stewart-Stevenson RSS3000 COP Rotary Plow at Gov Deals for less than the cost of a loaded Toyota Corolla. Where do you park a giant snow plow? Where don't you?

And this month Gov Deals is auctioning off BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby ferry. Currently in service on the Powell River-Comox route, it is being replaced in April by the new Salish Orca vessel. Bids start at $400,000. The Queen of Burnaby was built in 1965, the same model year as the first classic Ford Mustang. In fact this sporty

craft has room to carry 168 Mustangs (sold separately) and 904 of your closest friends. That famous BC Ferries clam chowder is not included but if they fail to clean the vessel properly you'll probably find some around. Bonus! And if you've always wished BC Ferries cafeterias would serve deep-fried Mars bars, well, there's a new chef de cuisine in town and it's you, my friend. Never beg for extra fries again. You're the captain too, and if the captain wants to dress like Jack Sparrow that's what the captain does. Plus people have to call you captain, or it's the plank for the scurvy dogs.

The spacious Queen of Burnaby is perfect for entertaining, fishing trips, water-skiing, etc. Imagine the stares of your envious neighbours when this beauty is parked on a trailer in your driveway. When you're at the helm of the Queen of Burnaby you make the schedule and the sailings are always on time. It's true that Valentine's is behind us now but your birthday is coming up, isn't it? Start dropping hints. Adventure ahoy!