A makeup artist at Global News laid it bare the other morning while applying anti-glare goop.

“They’re not being fair,” she mused. “What has Ivanka Trump ever done to them?”

Excellent question. Here’s another:

What do liberals have against strong women?

The latest slag on Donald Trump’s daughter is over a photo she posted of her sitting in the big chair of the Oval Office flanked by her dad and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Junior was on his first official visit to the White House Monday.

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017

“A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!” Ms Trump tweeted.

To which one Steven J. Horowitz snarked, “You did nothing to gain that seat at the table other than being born to a rich father with a tie that’s too long.”

“Lord how many ‘bring your daughter to work’ days is this administration going to have,” tweeted @bobclendenin.

“Exactly who voted her in or what was she confirmed to do? Did I miss something??” added the unsoulful Soulfull64.

Meanies.

Just another Dump on Ivanka Trump day in America. Last week, Nordstrom, clearly caving to boycott campaigns, dropped her All Ivanka fashion line. “Terrible!” fumed her dad.”

Neiman Marcus ditched her jewelry. Marshalls threw out all signs advertising her products. Sears and Kmart stopped selling her Trump Home items online.

Before Christmas, some jerk, a lawyer, harassed Ivanka, her husband and three kids as they boarded a JetBlue flight in New York. “Why is she on our flight?” the goof griped, then snarled at Ivanka, “Your father is ruining the country” before security kicked him off the plane.

My hunch is he voted for Hillary.

But what’s with all the hate for Ivanka, who at 35 is already a seasoned business exec, retailer, model, reality star and author.

If anyone defines feminism and advancement of women, it’s Ivanka. Her second book, out next month, is called Women Who Work. She is the new administration’s loudest voice on women’s issues.

You’d never know it, though, listening to the effete elites.

I’m not a shrink, so I don’t know why they always stoop to mocking women on the other end of the political scale.

Melania Trump, the First Lady, speaks five languages and is no fool. Yet when Stefano Gabbana, half of Dolce & Gabbana, announced she’d worn his New Year’s Eve gown, effete elitists threatened to boycott him. They compared Melania to Eva Braun, Adolf Hitler’s girlfriend.

On Tuesday — Valentine’s Day — Jacob Bernstein, a writer for the highly liberal New York Times, had to apologize for calling Melania “a hooker.”

Nice.

Another First Child, Tiffany Trump, 23, showed up for a New York Fashion Week show Monday night — and nearby effete elite fashionistas fled their seats.

It was always thus.

Sarah Palin, governor of Alaska and a vice-presidential candidate, was dismissed as a dunce by the effete elites, though, frankly, Sarah could be her own worst enemy.

The Washington Post, another organ of the left, mocked Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, a Tea Party leader and presidential candidate in 2012, as “Barbie with fangs.”

Conservative First Teenagers are fair game, too, such as Jenna and Barbara Bush, daughters of Dubya, who were dissed by effete elite commentators for their college carousing. A leading left-wing website, salon.com, blamed bad parenting.

Silly zealots. Even any woman who dares tarnish a darling of the left is vulnerable to vicious attack.

Just ask Monica Lewinsky.

Strobel’s column usually runs Monday to Friday.

Conservative-leaning women savaged by left-wing media

Tiffany Trump

(Only child of Donald Trump and Marla Maples)

The skinny: Shunned at New York Fashion Week when editors in attendance refused to sit next to the First Daughter.

Sarah Palin

(Former Governor of Alaska and GOP Vice Presidential Nominee)

The skinny: Got a rare apology from comedian Louis C.K. after he unleashed a series of nasty tweets about her.

Joni Ernst

(Iowa Senator)

The skinny: Hammered for Senate race ad about castrating hogs, despite it being successful.

Ivanka Trump

(Oldest daughter of Donald Trump and Ivana Trump)

The skinny: Nordstrom dropped Ivanka’s clothing line due to poor sales, prompting other stores carrying the brand to follow suit.

Melania Trump

(Third wife to President Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States)

The skinny: The First Lady has faced harsh public scrutiny, including hearing calls to “Free Melania” and having a New York Times reporter call her a hooker.

Jenna Bush

(Daughter of former President George W. Bush)

The skinny: Was described as having a “drinking problem” and pegged as a party girl when she was just 19.