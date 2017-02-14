SABRINA MADDEAUX/ 24 HOURS

Will you be my galentine?

Today is one of the most hated days of the year: Valentine's Day. What was once a holiday to celebrate love with roses and fancy dinners is increasingly an occasion to stay in, open a bottle of wine and watch Netflix. This year, it seems more brands are jumping on the anti-Valentine's Day marketing train than ever, making it nearly impossible to escape the consumerist nature of the day even if you're against it.

Thanks to popular sitcom Parks and Recreation, there's also a new holiday to celebrate. "Galentine's Day" occurs every year on February 13 and is an occasion for women to celebrate themselves and the other women in their life.

As Amy Poehler's character, Leslie Knope, explains, "Oh, it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

The Galentine's Day episode first aired in 2010 and has since become a fun way for women to celebrate the female soul mates in their lives. Galentine's Day parties took place all over the city this weekend.

It may seem silly but Galentine's Day is actually a very worthwhile holiday. Female friendships are often misrepresented and undervalued. Society prefers to see women as jealous rivals than partners. Groups of young women have historically been viewed as having ulterior motives, being superficial ... and even dangerous. Just look at the recent reactions to #squadgoals and Taylor Swift's girl gang.

More than that, women have long been conditioned to view male love interests as the most important part of their lives. It wasn't all that long ago that women couldn't even leave the house without a male chaperone.

"Boy's clubs" and bromances have long been accepted - although sometimes good-naturedly mocked - and are generally a source of pride. Whatever you call it, the networks and bonds formed by men have long been a factor in their social and economic power.

Diminishing female networks has likewise disempowered women. We're too often pressured to put our girlfriends last and see them as competition rather than valuable resources for personal and professional growth.

Taking a day to acknowledge and celebrate the power of female friendships in a positive way is actually quite revolutionary - even if it only involves a couple cocktails and takeout.

