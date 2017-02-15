Forget that she might be a ‘f---ing diva.’

Kate Upton is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue – and looking every bit as stunning as usual.

Upton is just the fourth woman in SI Swimsuit history to appear on the issue’s cover on three separate occasions.

Early Wednesday morning, SI Swimsuit released multiple covers, two of which show Upton covering up with only her arm and hand.

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

The 24-year-old model joins Christie Brinkley and, reportedly, Serena Wiliams as this year’s cover models.

Rumblings of an Upton returned remained somewhat of a mystery after Page Six reported last week that her demands were quite hefty.

“There was drama,” a source told Page Six. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover.

“She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.”

Upton appeared on the cover of SI’s swimsuit issue in 2012 and ‘13.

“She was being a big f---ing diva,” the Page Six source said of Upton. “She thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”

Well, and a three-time cover girl.