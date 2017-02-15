MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: Get a Cobain guitar

Cobain guitar on the block

More than 20 years after his death, eBay is auctioning off one of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's guitars starting on Feb. 16 for ten days to coincide with what would have been his 50th birthday on Feb. 20. A portion of proceeds will go to charity. The Hagstrom Blue Sparkle Deluxe guitar belonged to Cobain in 1992. Following his death in 1994, his then-wife Courtney Love gifted it to a band friend and it ultimately landed in the hands of a Portland-based collector and owner of a vintage music shop. Fans can access the auction at eBay.com/KurtCobainGuitar.

Make mine a double?

Maroon 5 lead singer and The Voice judge Adam Levine and veteran rocker Sammy Hagar have launched a new tequila together. Santo Mezquila, a tequila and mezcal blend, came about after Levine got the 69-year-old Hagar's number from his makeup artist on The Voice who said, "'If you're in Mexico, hit him up,'" the 37-year-old former Sexiest Man Alive told reporters at the liquor launch. "I gave him a call and said, 'Hey, want to hang out?'" Hagar also spoke at Levine's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where he talked about him being a great father to four-month-old daughter Dusty Rose. "He can change a mean diaper," said Hagar.

Ocean comes home; do you care?

The 2017 WayHome Festival lineup isn't exactly setting the world on fire. Las Vegas pop-rock act Imagine Dragons, R&B rap artist Frank Ocean and Aussie producer Flume are the headliners of the Toronto area's WayHome Music and Arts Festival running July 28-30 at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte, Ont. Also on the bill are: France's electronic-duo Justice; Beyoncé's younger sister, Solange; electronic music DJ-producer Marshmello; rapper Schoolboy Q; Aussie singersongwriter Vance Joy; Canadian indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara; and alt-pop band The Shins along with Canuck acts like Constantines, Jazz Cartier, PUP and Royal Blood. Fullevent passes go on sale Friday at www.wayhome.com - with Tier-1 general admission passes priced at $229.99 and VIP passes for $599.99.

New Music

Among those with new CDs out Friday (Feb. 17): Future, Future; Ryan Adams, Prisoner; Sam Patch, Yeah You, And I (Solo debut of Arcade Fire bassist Tim Kingsbury); Son Volt, Notes Of Blue; The Courtneys, The Courtneys II; Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Plata o Plomo; Lorna Shore, Flesh Coffin; Mystery Weekend, Surprise! (Protest the Hero's Rody Walker, Mike Ieradi & Dan Hay); Pegi Young & The Survivors, Raw.

On Tour

Lady Gaga - who has played the Grammys and the Super Bowl halftime show the last two weekends alone - has added a second show at Toronto's Air Canada Centre on Sept. 7 after announcing a first one on Sept. 6. In other Gaga news, the singer has been offered the chance to become Metallica's honourary "co-lead singer" after performing with the heavy metal band on Sunday night's Grammys. Drummer Lars Ulrich said: "We were talking earlier about maybe making her a permanent member of Metallica, and being a five-piece from now on, so we'll see."

Fresh off his triple Grammy wins - including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album - Chicago's Chance The Rapper has announced a May 24 show at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Future with special guests including Migos will play Budweiser Stage on May 16 and Vancouver's Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on June 9.

Hamilton rockers Arkells hook up with Toronto alt-rockers July Talk for a June 24 show on Budweiser Stage.