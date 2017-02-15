One of the rarest cars in Canada is now on display at the Royal B.C. Museum, in celebration of Canada 150.

The Esso 67-X was commissioned by oil and gas corporation Esso 50 years ago, to celebrate Canada's centennial in 1967.

"This is the only original licensed model to have survived, and the Royal B.C. Museum is proud to provide the public with a free viewing in its glass lobby from (Tuesday) until Sunday, March 12," the Victoria museum noted in a statement announcing the car's arrival.

The vehicle was designed by George Barris, a car customizer from California who created the original Batmobile used in the iconic TV series.

To create the 67-X, Barris stretched an Oldsmobile Toronado with its 385-horsepower, aluminum motor and incorporated what were innovative concepts at the time, such as front-wheel drive, fibreglass panels and disc brakes. On the inside, he also added swivel seats, a writing table, a picnic cooler, two tape decks, two radios and children's headphone jacks.

Only four were ever built, as prizes for a contest designed to encourage families to explore Canada. It's unclear where this specific car originated, but it's believed to be the one that was awarded in B.C.

This 67-X is now owned by museum supporter Trevor Weflen and is on loan for the temporary display.

Later this year, the museum will also display the original Ford E250 Econoline van that accompanied Canadian icon Terry Fox and his crew across Canada in his Marathon of Hope. That vehicle will be on display in the lobby from April 12 to Oct. 1.