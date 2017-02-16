Black History Month: Artistic luminaries

In the spirit of Black History Month, here's a rundown of some notable black Canadians and their significant contribution to the arts.

Trey Anthony The Da Kink in My Hair playwright successfully adapted her theatre production about life on Eglinton West to a Global television series.

Cameron Bailey TIFF's Artistic Director came to the role in 2012 after co-writing a documentary with Clement Virgo and working as a film critic for NOW, CBC and Canada AM.

Drake (a.k.a Aubrey Graham) Drizzy was a Degrassi TV star from 2001 to 2005 until his rap career made him an international sensation and arguably Toronto's most famous export.

Dwight Drummond Born in Jamaica and raised in the Jane and Finch area, Drummond started working at Citytv as a security guard on Electric Circus in 1989, working his way up to onair host. He now works as a CBC news anchor.

Gloria Reuben Known for her recurring role on Mr. Robot, this famous Canadian actress also starred in Shaft and ER.

Clement Virgo This Canadian-Jamaican filmmaker wrote the hit 2015 miniseries adapted from The Book of Negroes which starred Louis Gossett Jr., and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Tonya Lee Williams London-born but raised in Oshawa, Ont., Williams became known for her role in The Young and the Restless before she discovered the Reelworld Film Festival - a documentary festival committed to activism.

