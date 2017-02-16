A Florida woman accused of filming an outrageously obscene, pornographic video inside a Jacksonville courthouse has been arrested, according to News 4 Jax.

Brittney Jones, 26, is charged with performing an unnatural and lascivious act after allegedly posting the x-rated video to Twitter on Jan. 31.

“Just found a way to get out of trouble,” Jones posted alongside the now-deleted, x-rated video that day.

At least, that’s what she thought.

Jones was reportedly being arraigned last month on multiple charges – including drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into jail and violating probation.

But when Duval County (Fla.) court officials caught wind of the alleged sexual encounter, they reportedly confirmed the incident using surveillance video.

The video allegedly showed Jones performing oral sex on Jeremiah Robinson, 35, who turned himself into police last week on similar charges.

According to News 4 Jax, Robinson entered a not guilty plea and has since been released on bond. It’s believed Jones had been in New York City prior to her arrest.

With close to 35,000 followers, Jones’ Twitter feed is littered with salacious – and graphic – content.

Reached by Action News in Jacksonville last week, Jones’ father said he’s been trying to curtail his daughters racy habit to no avail.

Jones has been arrested six times since 2008, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Her rap sheet includes aggravated battery, battery on an inmate, domestic battery and written threats to kill and do bodily harm.

She also faces new charges relating to smuggling contraband into a detention facility, News 4 Jax reported.