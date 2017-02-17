Billions beauty Malin Ackerman comes home

Malin Akerman says her Billions character will show more "humanity" in the TV drama's second season debuting Sunday, February 19, (Crave-The Movie Network).

The Swedish-born, Canadian-raised actress plays Lara, the protective wife of hedge fund manager Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis) who is being investigated by federal prosecutor Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).

"The first season we see sort of Lara and Bobby and how they're this impenetrable superhero couple that just stick together really well," says Akerman, 38, who's next film is The Ticket with British actor Dan Stevens, set to be released in April.

"The second season, again, there's the next battle between Bobby and Chuck, and it takes place in a new way, new tactics. We get to see new obstacles thrown at them and so Lara and Bobby are a bit more humanized."

24 Hours caught up with Akerman in Toronto this week:

How do you see Lara ? She's really, really protective of her family. The way that she goes about it is really interesting and that's what's fun to watch because she is really tough. She won't sugar-coat anything and I appreciate her frankness. I myself am a more 'Kill-themwith-kindness' kind of girl.

What's it like to act opposite the incredible British stage actor Damian Lewis? We really like each other as people. But also for me, I get to work with him. He's such a talented theatre actor who I look up to and feel so honoured [to act with]. I feel like I'm learning so much just by watching him: the choices and nuances that he brings. I'm not a theatre-trained actor [so this is a] learning experience. It's like an immersive acting lesson.

Will you tackle theatre at some point? I really want to do theatre but the problem is it's eight times a week and you perform at night. I have a three-year-old [son Sebastian] and I [wouldn't] be able to put him to bed. So I'm going to wait a few more years until he's a little bit older because his bedtime right now is so special. It's such a big moment [that I really want to be] there to tuck him in and wake up with him in the morning. Aside from that, on a personal note, I'm craving it. I really want to go experience it 'cause I'm scared s---less of it so that's why I want to do it.

You're divorced from your son's father, Italian drummer Roberto Zincone, who used to play in a band The Pedalstones. So how's life as a single parent? It was daunting [at first]. Mother's guilt ... and there were so many things to get over. But now, over the years, I feel like I'm handling it.

Are you still singing? My girlfriends and I might just start it up for the fun of it. I have a girlfriend who is a fantastic drummer and another guitar player in L.A. We might just dawdle with it because it's so time-consuming as I would also want to write too. I would have loved to have been a rock star.

Were you on set when Metallica filmed a part in the season one finale of Billions? No. Do you know how mad I was about that? I am such a big Metallica fan. They got to go to Montreal and see the concert. But I did get to meet [Metallica drummer] Lars Ulrich at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. I went backstage and I literally snuck into his tent and I said, 'Hi, I'm Malin and you're on our show.' And he was so lovely. He said, 'Yeah, of course; come in! You were born in Sweden and split your time between New York - where Billions is filmed - and L.A., so does Canada still feel like home? When I moved here I was two years old and so this is really home. This is really where I developed my most valuable friendships that I still have to this day. Canada - it just feels right when I come here.