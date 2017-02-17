Who to play Justin Trudeau on SNL?

So just who is this "Joe Trudeau" and might he end up on Saturday Night Live? Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington earlier this week, you've got to think Canadian-born SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels is considering numerous casting possibilities for the Trump-centric sketch show. Especially after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer infamously and mistakenly referred to the PM as "Joe Trudeau" afterwards.

Here are some wishful casting suggestions from us:

SNL's Cecily Strong: There wasn't a dry eye in the house as she delivered an emotional tribute to Paris - in both English and French - during the show's opening monologue following the terrorist attacks there. Currently one of the 'strongest' yet one of the most underrated cast members, the brunette powerhouse could easily speak the entire sketch in French as Trudeau. C'est bon, non?

Former SNL vet Kristen Wiig: Put the tomboyish Wiig in a dark wig with that super expressive face and you've practically got a Trudeau doppelgänger who always one-ups everyone with the super competitive Trump? Or she could play Trudeau as more of a himbo as his critics here at home project him to be. Either way, she'd rock.

Former SNL star Jimmy Fallon: Remember when Fallon playfully ruffled Trump's hair on The Tonight Show before he was elected president? Fallon could play that bit up as a very cocky Trudeau, especially with that now famous pause before their handshake in the White House.

This Is Us's Milo Ventimiglia: He's on one of the hottest shows on TV and, now that he's shaved his moustache after wrapping his work on the first season, he could be a dead ringer for Trudeau despite their difference in height. Plus the physically blessed Milo would brace himself convincingly against Trump's trademark yank as the photo of Trudeau and Trump outside the White House so wonderfully demonstrated.

Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black: This Regina-born Emmy winner plays almost a dozen clones on the Space sci-fi show so why not Trudeau? Especially since she admired his stance - and jaw - during an appearance on the Late Show with Steven Colbert this week. "Your prime minister executed a super power," said Colbert. "I didn't know [Canadians] were so tough." Maslany replied: "I think he did his homework. I think he watched the videos of those two other handshakes and was like, 'I'm not going to go that way. That is not going to happen to me.' He like braced himself."