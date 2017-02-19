Three homes were evacuated Saturday morning after a landslide at the top of Vedder Mountain in Chilliwack.

Some residents were eventually able to return home, but the order remained in effect for at least one family, after a small section of land gave way above Vedder Mountain Road shortly before 10 a.m.

Chilliwack mayor Sharon Gaetz said there was no damage to the homes, which are at the bottom of the mountain, but several large boulders were in a precarious position on the slopes above.

"The biggest relief for us is that the residents are safe," she said.

A geotechnical assessment was done to determine the cause and next steps.

"We've had some extreme weather here the last few weeks, so we're wondering if it's related to the ground thawing," said Gaetz, adding there may have been some blasting in the area in recent days.

Vedder Mountain Road was closed between Giesbrecht Road and Browne Road for part of the day. There have been landslides on the mountain in the past.