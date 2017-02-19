The French government has created a new diplomatic position in B.C. with the job of persuading more of B.C.'s Chinese population to travel and do business in France.

“This will be one of our priorities for the upcoming years,” the consulate said in a statement. “Beyond the friendship ties we are looking forward to strengthening, we welcome the strong appetite of Chinese travellers for France. … We are also thinking long-term in terms of business and investments.”

The idea for the new job, officials said, came from its experience here. The consulate said more than half of the French visas it issued in Vancouver last year went to Chinese nationals — by far the largest group receiving that service in the Lower Mainland. (Canadian citizens do not require a visa to visit France).

The French want wants to draw more Chinese from Vancouver to visit France, and foster interest in their eventually investing or doing business in the French market.

The consulate has launched full-scale engagement with some Chinatown groups.

Jean-Christophe Fleury, the French consul general in Vancouver, became the first in his post to participate in this year’s Lunar New Year’s parade, organized by the Chinese Benevolent Association.

Hilbert Yiu, the association president, said other overseas Chinese communities have also received similar attention in light of Beijing’s rise.

“They’ve already committed to coming (to the parade) next year,” Yiu said of the French delegation. “I think it’s an opportunity. We can introduce our culture, our community here in Canada to them, and maybe they will be more likely to visit here or China. This is a good start, and these type of interactions can only lead to more good for everyone involved.”

Other countries have also tried to gain business ties with B.C. through promoting tourism first, then using cultural familiarity to open potential business exchange. However, few have focused on a specific demographic.

Tourism in France — typically worth seven to nine per cent of its GDP — has taken a hit in the last few years. While figures this month still put France (with 83 million foreign visitors in 2016) as the top destination globally, reports indicate falling tourist numbers at Paris’s main sites last summer may have cost the city as much as 750 million euros ($1.04 billion).

But France remains a valued destination among wealthy Chinese-Canadians and Chinese nationals living in Metro Vancouver, said Jessica Chen, founder of luxury vacation rental agency Luxy Easy. She added first time visitors are especially valuable because of their spending habits.

“From our experience, if they are return customers to France, they don't ask for a day specifically for shopping,” Chen said. “But for customers who are going for the first time to France, they do a lot of shopping … beyond shopping, some wealthy clients are also interested in buying wineries or real estate in France.”

She added, however, that converting visitors into investors can be challenging. Chen noted a significant number of Chinese nationals living in Vancouver still have their assets in China, and current regulations make it hard for that money to be transferred out.

“People are still taking a wait-and-see approach,” Chen said, noting inquires about wineries have slowed this year.

Daniel Wang, president of Vancouver’s francophone Chamber of Commerce, said local francophone businesses have tried to draw on that market as well, but the key isn’t the French-speaking group’s will to engage, but the Chinese community’s will to respond.

“The interest, right now, I think it’s one way,” said Wang of past efforts by Vancouver francophone businesses to link up with their Chinese counterparts. “Speaking as a francophone, we would love to do more business with the Chinese community — (but) I don’t think there’s much awareness of it.

“They have to be aware we exist. Language and culture go hand-in-hand, and business follows. So for someone to be interested in doing business with the francophone community, they need to be interested in the language and the culture. I think it goes both ways.”

