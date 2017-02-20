VICTORIA - Finance Minister Mike de Jong is hinting at a tax cut for B.C.'s small businesses as part of Tuesday's provincial budget.

De Jong, who had his budget shoes repaired at Victoria's Olde Towne Shoe shop on Monday, pointed to store owner Mike Waterman as one of the potential recipients of the tax relief his government is promising to unveil Tuesday using the projected provincial surplus.

"We’re going to try and ensure that small business also benefits from the strength of our economy," de Jong told reporters.

B.C.'s small business tax rate is 2.5 per cent. Cutting that rate was something the B.C. Liberals promised in the party's 2013 election platform.

"Give small business owners a 40 per cent tax cut by lowering the small business tax rate from 2.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent no later than the 2017-18 fiscal year," read the party's platform. It also called for a cut of at least a half percentage point in 2015-16, which the government has not fulfilled.

A small business tax cut could cost the treasury around $100 million, based upon the cost of a two-percentage-point reduction in 2008, which was worth more than $220 million.

De Jong offered little insight into what other tax relief will be contained in Tuesday's budget. B.C. is projecting a surplus of more than $2.2 billion in the 2016-17 fiscal year ending March 31, and de Jong has said Tuesday's 2017-18 budget surplus will be similarly healthy.

A one percentage point reduction of B.C.'s seven per cent provincial sales tax would cost approximately $900 million. Eliminating the unpopular medical service plan premium tax would cost the treasury $2.5 billion. And a modest reduction in personal income tax for low-income residents would potentially cost more than $300 million.

The government has already revealed some of the spending expected in Tuesday's budget, including $5 million in additional opioid overdose funding, a $50 a month per person increase to disability payments, and an almost $30-million increase to school supply budgets.

On Monday, the province also announced $140 million over three years for mental health and addictions services. The money will add housing for people with substance use challenges, add 120 new mental health workers for children and youth, 28 new specialized treatment beds for youth with substance-use disorders and expanded counselling, school and First Nations supports.

