“To see what is in front of one's nose needs a constant struggle.” - George Orwell

British Columbia’s budget will be introduced today – full of positive language about how well the province is doing and therefore, promises to help those in need, create jobs and cut taxes too.

The budget will surely say Premier Christy Clark’s BC Liberals believe it’s better to put “money in your pocket, not in government’s.”

But the truth is different. It can be found hidden in the budget’s hundreds of pages – but the truth won’t grace the lips of Clark or Finance Minister Mike de Jong – because it’s too brutally harsh.

The truth would cost the BC Liberals the May election.

Alex Gervais – an 18-year-old in government care who was grossly neglected - found out that truth and it led to his suicide.

And people with disabilities know that same truth – because their BC government benefits would need to almost double just to get to the 2015 poverty line of $20,386.

The truth is not a secret – it’s actually in front of our noses, if we struggle to look.

The BC Liberal government has made budget choices for 16 years that give the least priority to those in the most need. Period.

Those budgets are why Gervais, in desperation and despair, threw himself out of an Abbotsford fourth floor hotel window to his death at just 18 years old.

Because in Gervais' short troubled life as a Metis child in care, he had lived in 17 different places and had 23 different social workers and caregivers. Unforgiveable.

And if tax cuts are made – it’s Gervais or people with disabilities who pay the price. So don’t believe for a minute tax cuts come because Clark and de Jong really think you’ll spend money better than them – it’s simply because they’ll use your own money to buy your vote.

But you would have spent the money better than Clark – because you wouldn’t have let Gervais be so terribly treated.

And you would have raised disability benefits rates instead of going nine years with no increase and ranked Canada’s fifth.

Just remember the BC budget is your money – that you have choices too – and that people like Gervais depend on you to make the right ones.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman