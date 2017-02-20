Hooker offers to perform sex act for two tacos

Jacksonville hooker was definitely thinking outside the bun.

Cops say Buffy Suzanne Bryan, 47, offered an undercover cop oral sex — in exchange for two soft shell tacos from Taco Bell.

At $2.14 for both tacos, the exchange took competitive pricing to new lows.

Bryan — a veteran lady of the evening — has been arrested for prostitution nine times before.

The crusty courtesan is charged with offering, committing or engaging in prostitution or assignation — third and subsequent offense.

Four other women were also arrested in the sweep. All of them had two or more arrests for prostitution.

Meanwhile, a Russian man got the shock of his life when he discovered his wife was a prostitute after he saw her busted during a brothel raid on TV.

Igor Alexeev decided to look at his wife’s computer and was stunned when he saw an ad extolling her sexual virtues. She charged clients around $350 a night. He is now going for full custody and his wife faces prostitution charges.