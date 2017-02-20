Hooker offers to perform sex act for two tacos
Buffy Suzanne Bryan. (POLICE HANDOUT)
Jacksonville hooker was definitely thinking outside the bun.
Cops say Buffy Suzanne Bryan, 47, offered an undercover cop oral sex — in exchange for two soft shell tacos from Taco Bell.
At $2.14 for both tacos, the exchange took competitive pricing to new lows.
Bryan — a veteran lady of the evening — has been arrested for prostitution nine times before.
The crusty courtesan is charged with offering, committing or engaging in prostitution or assignation — third and subsequent offense.
Four other women were also arrested in the sweep. All of them had two or more arrests for prostitution.
