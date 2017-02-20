A bloodthirsty ISIS warlord who orchestrated beheadings of captured prisoners has been blasted off the face of the earth.

Reports say terror titan Abu Zar was obliterated in a coalition air strike Sunday

Zar was notorious for his bloodlust in dealing with civilians and his enemies. Coalition soldiers are calling his death “revenge.”

Abu Zar chopped the heads off four soldiers who were members of the Kurdish Peshmerga.

“In revenge for the blood of the Peshmerga martyrs of Kurdistan, the directorate of Erbil security in coordination with the coalition forces killed in an airstrike terrorist Telib Ulaywi Hamdani in Hawija, known as Abu Zar on Sunday morning at 11.40 a.m.,” a statement said.

It added: “He was an emir in charge of the ISIS tax office for Kirkuk.”

Zar also produced the twisted spectacle of parading captured Kurdish fighters around in cages.

Meanwhile, Danish ISIS members have discovered that they can have their jihad and eat it too.

The Berlingske newspaper is reporting that the government is paying sickness and disability benefits to its citizens fighting for the Islamic State.

Quoting a Danish intelligence report, the paper said scores of fighters have been granted early pensions because they were judged too sick or disabled to work. Then they turned to terror.

“It is a huge scandal that we disburse money from the welfare fund in Denmark for people who go to Syria,” Employment Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told the newspaper. “Staying in a war zone and directly or indirectly taking part in military operations is not something that is in any way compatible with receiving disability benefits.”