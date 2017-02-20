Nick Viall isn’t perfect.

He has his fair share of flaws and they’ve certainly been put on full display throughout numerous seasons of bachelor franchise shows since his scrawny, goofy smile earned him the first-impression rose from Andi Dorfman in 2014.

But the four remaining women left vying for Nick’s heart on this season of The Bachelor seem to think the 36-year-old software salesman is good enough to bring home to meet the parents, as that’s exactly where he went this week.

A hectic week of hometown dates kicked off on a very chill down-to-earth level when small-town cutie, Raven Gates, picked the bachelor up in the middle of nowhere. He jumped on the back of her roaring four-wheeler and the two went mudding through the fields of Hoxie, Arkansas until they were dripping in thick brown muck from head-to-toe.

Thankfully, the pair showered and cleaned up before heading to Raven’s family home, where Nick was introduced to Raven’s welcoming parents and received the good news that her father is officially cancer free. Nick’s introduction to the Gates family, although smooth, took a backseat to the heartfelt reunion between father and daughter as Raven gushed about her love for the real main man in her life.

Next, Nick travelled to Dallas to meet the family of Rachel Lindsay – who we already know has been named next season’s Bachelorette. But with spoilers aside, the date made for an interesting one as Nick faced some “uncomfortable” conversations regarding race as Rachel’s mother inquired if he’d ever dated a black woman before, calling it the “elephant in the room.”

“In my family, you don’t have to have black skin but you have to have thick skin,” Rachel joked.

Luckily, Nick’s self-awareness and articulation won Rachel’s mom and sisters over and they liked the idea of welcoming him into their family.

Miami was a completely different experience for the charismatic bachelor, when spoiled season villain Corinne Olympios took Nick to the place she said she feels most at home: the mall. The blonde bachelorette’s connection with Nick went from physical to financial when she dropped over $3,000 on an outfit for him to wear when meeting her parents.

“I always thought I had expensive taste and then I met Corinne,” he said.

But the outfit turned out to be the perfect magnet, as Nick proved to Corinne’s father and mother that he has what it takes to please their little girl, who already has it all.

Nick made his last stop in Montreal to experience a day in the life of Canadian darling, Vanessa Grimaldi. She welcomed the bachelor to Canadian soil and immediately brought him to her school to visit her favourite students.

But without a passport, Nick’s good luck wasn’t able to cross the Canadian border with him and it ran out when he met Vanessa’s family who had a lot of questions. If it was to work out between Vanessa and Nick, where were they going to live? Was she willing to give up her life and her job for a man she hardly knows? Did he ask the other parents for their blessing as well? Where did she stand among the four remaining women?

With no clear answers in site, Nick’s head was spinning when he finally got a minute to himself. And next week, we find out whose family didn’t make the cut.