One man is dead after being gunned down in the street in Abbotsford this morning.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on Steelhead Court at 9:40 a.m. and found the victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Abbotsford police Const. Ian MacDonald says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MacDonald says responding officers pursued a vehicle that was spotted speeding away from the scene onto Highway 11 and into Mission. Mission RCMP used a spike belt to disable the vehicle.

Three men were arrested.

MacDonald said it's too early to connect this morning's shooting to the recent spate of gangland violence in Abbotsford.

Police have not released names of the victim or the suspects.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old Burnaby man is in hospital listed in serious, but stable condition after a shooting Sunday night in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police were called to the area of Killarney Street and Euclid Avenue after 11 p.m. where they found the victim on the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted, and no arrests have been made.

The VPD’s major crime section has taken over the investigation.