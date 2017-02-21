VICTORIA – Major tax cuts promised by Premier Christy Clark largely failed to materialize in Tuesday’s provincial budget, replaced instead by partial future relief from medical premiums and spending increases for health care, child welfare and education.

Finance Minister Mike de Jong resisted cutting the provincial sales tax, or personal income tax, as he attempted to fulfill premier’s promise to return surplus funds back to taxpayers’ wallets.

The 2017/18 budget instead outlined a 50 per cent cut in Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums for an estimated 2 million households with less than $120,000 income -- which could save $450 a year for a single adult or $900 per year for a family.

For those who earn more – roughly 800,000 residents - MSP rates remain unchanged.

The changes won’t kick in until Jan. 1, 2018.

“We wanted to address the burden facing British Columbia families, and have done so by addressing an instrument that has attracted a lot of negative comment,” de Jong said of MSP changes, which will cost $900 million.

De Jong said one percentage point reduction to the 7 per cent PST would have been immediate, but only have saved $250 for a person with an income of $60,000, compared to $900 in savings for families under his MSP proposal.

The budget, which begins April 1, offered only a vague promise to eliminate MSP premiums sometime in the future when the province can afford it. De Jong declined to pin down a year, saying he’s done all B.C. can afford for now.

The $50.2 billion budget came with almost $400 million in tax cuts for individuals next year, and $2.1 billion in new program spending, with a projected surplus of $295 million as the Liberal government heads into a May provincial election.

“We are anticipating a fifth consecutive surplus budget and surpluses that I would characterize as modest but plausible,” said de Jong.

Spending is set to outpace revenue, which is projected to actually drop by $52 million in 2017/18, as the property transfer tax cools alongside Metro Vancouver’s real estate market, declining 23.9 per cent to $1.5 billion.

The 15 per cent foreign buyer tax, once forecast to earn $255 million a year, is now projected for $150 million a year, after its introduction appeared to significantly curtail foreign investment in Lower Mainland real estate.

The budget will not pass in the spring session of the legislature, and could be changed by whatever party wins the May 9 election. The Opposition NDP has said it wanted to see the BC Liberal budget numbers before developing its election platform.

The economy is projected to grow at 2.1 per cent, which de Jong said remains among the strongest in Canada. But he also repeated warnings of U.S. protectionism and weak economies among B.C.’s trading partners.

The bulk of the budget’s spending increases were allocated to health care, child welfare and the K-12 school system.

B.C.’s beleaguered Ministry of Children and Family Development is set to receive $109 million in new money next year - $49 million to reduce wait lists for child protection programs, $40 million to support reunification and cultural programs and aboriginal children (recommended in a recent report by Grand Chief Ed John), and $20 million to add 2,000 new child care spaces.

That’s in addition to $15 million for youth mental health workers, which government announced Monday, increasing the total MCFD budget to almost $1.6 billion a year.

Children’s minister Stephanie Cadieux has said she’ll use the money to reform her ministry’s reliance upon contractual child care, following a recent scathing report into the suicide of Abbotsford teenager Alex Gervais in 2015.

The budget did not set aside any money for a final deal between the government and BC Teachers’ Federation, after the BCTF won a court battle on bargaining rights last year, instead pledging $320 million over three years to hire more teachers as part of an interim deal signed earlier this year.

The actual increase to the education budget is $256 million next year, to $6.7 billion total.

“There is money within the budget to address the ongoing negotiations that are taking place, but it is a negotiation,” said de Jong, who said the eventual money could come from contingencies.

Many of the education announcements – such as money to eliminate school bus fees or almost $30 million for additional school supplies – were already announced by government in previous months.

De Jong billed the health care increases as among the largest in memory, but of next year’s $875 million increase roughly $200 million is earmarked mostly for wage increases in the health sector and $25 million for a previously-announced program to reduce surgical wait times.

Health spending is set to rise to almost $20 billion, or 40 per cent of all money in the budget.

“Please don’t anyone tell me the health care budget is being cut,” said de Jong.

The budget repeated previously-announced increases to the homeowner grant threshold, 5,200 new affordable housing units and government’s down payment loan program for first time buyers.

It did not include any mechanisms to encourage municipalities to increase density along proposed transit lines in Vancouver and Surrey, though budget documents make reference to unspecified possible incentives to reward municipalities that can clear an estimated backlog of 115,000 affordable housing units in the local development planning stage.

The government had previously announced this month an increase to the disability rate, worth $50 per month for the disabled.

But there was no increase to be found for social assistance, meaning welfare rates have not increased for 10 years.

“We have chosen instead to focus resources on doing what we can to equip them to return to the workforce and ensure there are job opportunities there for them when they do so,” said de Jong.

Businesses did receive tax relief.

The government is phasing out PST on electricity bills for businesses over two years, at a cost of $164 million, and is cutting the small business tax rate half a percentage point, to 2 per cent (the BC Liberals had promised a 1.5 per cent rate in their last election platform).

The government’s infrastructure spending added $13.7 billion over three years, for health, education, transportation and other projects.

That includes the $3.5 billion George Massey tunnel bridge replacement project, which for the first time has appeared in government financial figures at $583 million to be spent the coming year.

Tuesday’s budget is for the 2017/18 fiscal year, starting April 1.

It also contained update figures for the 2016/17 fiscal year, ending March 31. That year’s forecasted $2.2 billion surplus has shrunk to an estimated $1.46 billion, as government ramped up spending by $902 million while pulling in some higher tax revenue.

Total provincial debt is estimated to rise almost $3 billion, $69.8 billion, though the debt-to-GDP ratio most commonly used to measure debt affordability drops slightly to 15.9 per cent.

Under Clark’s premiership, the total debt has risen 75 per cent, from $45 billion in 2010/11 to $77.7 billion by 2019/20.

Another measure of debt, which compares debt to revenue, is set to rise to 87.6 per cent next year and as high as 93.5 per cent by 2020.

“That is probably the top end of where we want to allow ourselves to get in terms of the debt to revenue matrix, because beyond 95 per cent we begin to put our AAA credit rating at risk and we have no intention of doing that,” said de Jong.

The government still has some wiggle room for a final deal with teachers and in case the economy slides – it has booked $400 million in contingency funds and a $350 million forecast allowance as a kind of emergency spending account.

Reaction to the budget was mixed – it earned praise from the business community and those who had long opposed MSP premiums, cautious support from teachers, and scorn from those who’d expected more money for child welfare and social services.

“We’re tinkled pink,” said Jordan Bateman, B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“This really is Premier Christy Clark’s signature tax cut.”

Children’s representative Bernard Richard said he was “optimistic” the extra child welfare funding would be the start of more resources.

“It’s obviously not sufficient, but it’s a good start,” he said. “The lift is a significant lift.”

BC Business Council vice-president Jock Finlayson praised the PST reduction on electricity for businesses.

“It’s a pretty good budget, I think it will have a tangible impact on business confidence and consumer confidence,” he said.

Finlayson admitted that government's decision to focus almost entirely on MSP instead of other tax reductions "took us a bit by surprise," but the PST electricity reduction had been the top request of the business community for tax reform. "We're really pleased to see that move," he said.

That was echoed by Catalyst Paper Corporation and coastal mayors in mill towns who praised the PST electricity change as a necessary measure to help save jobs in the coastal forestry sector.

Small businesses appreciate the relief, even if the small business tax cut falls short of the 1.5 per cent level promised by the BC Liberals in the 2013 election platform, said Richard Truscott, vice-president of the B.C. division of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

"We're getting something, and it was not maybe what was expected or promised but it's certainly appreciated," he said.

"We were hoping for something deeper and broader on the PST front, but perhaps this is the first step for a long journey towards actually dealing with the unfairness in the PST."

BC Teachers’ Federation president Glen Hansman said he was hopeful upon hearing government was able to finance any deal out of contingency funds.

“But some of this money is only in the budget because the court ordered it,” he added.

BCGEU president Stephanie Smith called it “clearly a pre-election budget” that failed to provide enough for child welfare. She was she was surprised to see no plan for seniors’ health care.

The Hospital Employees’ Union also questioned why there was no fix to a growing crisis in seniors’ care, despite past promises from government.

The B.C. Federation of Labour said the budget offered little relief for working class people.

rshaw@postmedia.com