A French bodyboarder bled to death on an Indian Ocean beach after he was attacked by a shark early Tuesday.

And vandalized signs — chopped off at the top — warning of the dangerous shark-filled waters off Reunion Island could have saved him, officials say.

Alexandre Naussance, 26, entered the waters not knowing the spot where he was hoping to catch some waves was actually closed.

“The dangers of the site were indicated by signs prohibiting swimming and water activities, but they were sawn off over the weekend,” Marie-Lise Chane, the deputy mayor of Saint-Andre, said.

Eight people have been killed by sharks in the waters off the French Indian Ocean island over the past six years. Twelve more have been attacked.

Most of the sharks are bull sharks — considered by experts to be the most aggressive shark.

Cops say Naussance was with a group of bodyboarders who arrived over the weekend. He was bitten in the femoral artery and his pals frantically tried to save his life as blood gushed from the gash in his thigh.

By the time help arrived, it was too late for the bodyboarder.

The beach is reportedly at the mouth of a river and is well-known locally for attracting sharks.

Last August, a 21-year-old bodyboarder lost his right arm and a leg in an attack. In April 2015, a 13-year-old boy was killed by a shark.