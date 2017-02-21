Firebrand Milo loses speaking gig, book deal

On the heels of Milo Yiannopoulos being uninvited from a Conservative Political Action Conference later this week - following the resurfacing of a video where he seemingly defended sexual relationships between boys and older men - his publisher, Simon & Schuster, has cancelled his upcoming book, Dangerous.

After the video went viral, Yiannapolous posted, "I do not support pedophilia. Period," calling it a "vile and disgusting crime."

Yiannopoulos blamed bad editing and "sloppy phrasing" for the video.

The British author added he was speaking on behalf of his own relationship when he was 17 with a man who was 29. The age of consent in the U.K. is 16.

The Breitbart editor also lamented age of consent laws. However, the CPAC and his publisher both felt he was condoning pedophilia and have cut ties with Yiannopoulos.

He also acknowledged "as a victim" he could have been wiser in his choice of words putting it down to "British sarcasm."

But Yiannopoulos is blaming establishment Republicans for torpedoing his speaking engagement.

Meanwhile, according to a report, Breitbart News employees are threatening to quit if the company doesn't fire Yiannopoulos.

