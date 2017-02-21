Marketing can be a tough business. Imagine you were in charge of marketing a new hotel/condo tower opening in Vancouver. Let's say this tower is named after famous developer Donald J. Moosedung, who insists on naming everything after himself. What's more, he has chosen moose dung as his decorating theme. The hotel restaurant is Chez Moose Dung.

I'll bet even if you were stuck with the Moosedung Manor account, you'd probably look over at the people who have to promote Trump Tower Vancouver and think: You poor bastards.

Trump Tower opens next Tuesday. It's bad enough that Trump Tower hotel managers will have to convince wary guests that Trump himself has never actually stayed in any of the rooms—I'm sure they'll be offering free plastic mattress covers to any suspicious customers. But as a marketer that's just the start of your troubles.

Your mission, should you decide to accept it: promote a multi-million dollar Vancouver development named after the world's loosest cannon, a man who has access to daily intelligence briefings but prefers to get his information from radio and TV crackpots. After Trump falsely implied that Sweden had been the victim of some sort of mythical terrorist attack last week, even former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt took to Twitter to ask what President Trump had been smoking.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

Maybe you could run with that—a promotional tie-in with Vancity Weed or the Cannabis Culture Lounge? Or you could arrange for the Sedin twins to show up, demonstrating that Trump Tower is a refuge for traumatized Swedes fleeing from whatever.

At least you're getting free publicity every week on Saturday Night Live. Maybe people will show up expecting to see Alec Baldwin. You might emphasize that a stay at Trump Tower is a great way to meet people, especially people who carry signs and shout abuse at you. But your biggest marketing problem might be convincing people that your grand opening is actually happening. How do people know it isn't fake news? Does Trump Tower Vancouver even exist? The media claims it's there but you know what President Trump always says about the media.

Those could be photos of any tower.

So as a marketer, how would manage the Herculean task of earning some goodwill for Trump Tower Vancouver? Here's an idea: there are plenty of refugees streaming across the Canadian border right now, fleeing from the repressive policies of the Trump administration. They'll be needing a place to stay. Let's put them up in Trump Tower Vancouver.

What better way to prove that labels can be misleading?