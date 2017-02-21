In honour of Playboy magazine bringing back nude photographs, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to share a racy snap of her own.

On Sunday, Lisa Rinna posted, then quickly deleted a sexy nude selfie on Instagram.

The 53-year-old later re-posted the image with the caption: "It's back. I got scared when I said I'm 53 – zero f***s given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody.”

Mom of two Rinna has posed for Playboy twice – once while pregnant in 1998 and again in 2009.

In October 2015, Playboy announced a ban on full nudity. However, earlier this month an about-face came with the release of the March-April issue.

Cooper Hefner, Playboy's chief creative officer and son of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, called the nudity ban a mistake.

"Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem," he wrote on Twitter after the reversal announcement. "Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."