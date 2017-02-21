MADDEAUX: Will male doll emasculate boys?

SABRINA MADDEAUX/ 24 HOURS

There's a seemingly endless list of things to be angry about these days. When it comes to many serious issues - dwindling standards of living, racism, gender equality, immigration - the upset is warranted, and often long overdue. The list is so long it sometimes seems we'll never have enough time to solve them all. This is why, in the midst one of the most pivotal political moments in recent history, it's especially ridiculous that a contingent of conservatives are losing their minds over a doll.

To be specific, they're up in arms over an American Girl doll. The iconic dollmaker is, for the first time in over 30 years, about to sell its first male doll. The 18-inch "Logan Everett" doll is a musician clad in Converse-style sneakers and a plaid button-up shirt. He's a drummer and will come with his own doll-sized drum kit.

This is a great move towards gender equality, a movement that's too often mischaracterized by certain groups of men as being an imbalanced, one-way street. While women certainly have more than their fair share of issues to address - pay equity, rape culture, reproductive rights - there are also ways that our society has harmed men. One of those ways is subjecting them to a rigid and false ideal of macho masculinity that makes certain types of expression taboo, including playing with dolls that don't wear camo and carry machine guns.

We celebrate companies who stop forcing pink products on girls. We should do the same for companies who open up new possibilities for boys.

However, some conservatives don't quite see it this way. North Caroline pastor Keith A. Ogden opposes the new doll so much that he didn't just rail against it at Sunday mass, he sent out an email to his congregation. According to Ogden, a drummer doll just isn't masculine enough (strange, considering the world of rock is entrenched in masculinity).

"There is a message across America now where they want to emasculate young boys," Ogden said. "We play with action figures. My brother played with G.I. Joe with the kung-fu grip. I'm not saying boys will turn out to be gay, but what I'm saying is we need to expose our young boys to things that would turn them towards who they're going to become."

Meanwhile, the Conservative Review ran an op-ed stating, "It's bogus for the commercial industry at large to succumb to reversing stereotypes especially on a segment of society - young boys - who are completely comfortable being male and whom we should encourage thusly: Make bananas into guns, not boys into dolls. It plays into male psyche to provide and protect as it plays into the female psyche (in general) to nurture and comfort."

Conservatives' discomfort with the Logan doll is absurd. Never mind the ridiculous idea that a drummer doll is somehow forcing feminine ideals on young boys (just imagine the reaction if Logan was a ballet dancer, nurse or - gasp - wearing a skirt), it's telling that they're so obsessed with maintaining an extremely harsh and narrow idea of what it means to be "manly."

The fight for gender equality should be as concerned with this harmful attitude as it is with women's issues. Not only does it directly contribute to many of the inequalities faced by females, but it also actively places men in the sort of box that we're working so hard to liberate ourselves from. When masculinity is kept locked in such a restrictive cage, it's no surprise so many men act out with a "fight-or-flight" response when confronted with changing times.

