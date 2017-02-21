A guard at B.C.’s Kent Institution is among thousands of federal government employees still plagued by payroll shortfalls and inconsistencies a year after the government rolled out its computerized Phoenix payroll system.

Kent guard Doug Holloway’s problems started in July when he relocated from an Alberta facility to B.C.’s Kent, and the system had trouble registering the change. Since then, he has had missed paycheques and paycheques that fell short, culminating last month when his wife and family back in Alberta had to get groceries from their local food bank.

This past weekend he got an email from Phoenix headquarters in New Brunswick telling him that his regular paycheque wouldn’t be coming this Wednesday, leaving him scrambling to get an emergency pay advance from local corrections authorities.

“I’ve been cordial, I’ve been really patient, and it’s just getting to the point now ... I’m like are you guys even trained to do this, what is going on here,” Holloway said from his home in Chilliwack.

Holloway is an armed guard at Kent, a maximum-security prison housing some of Canada’s most hardened criminals. He is among several of Kent’s 300 guards facing similar problems. “I work, I do my job, I’ve never had anything on my record in four years. Just pay me and I’m happy.”

Holloway is still paying rent and expenses in Grande Cache, Alta., for his wife Sherry and their teenage children, while they make plans to move the family to Chilliwack.

Sherry Holloway said she went to the food bank a week and half ago after similar paycheque problems.

“I’ve always been one to give to the food bank,” she said. “It definitely humbled me.”

The glitch-prone computerized system was initiated by the previous Conservative government, and then launched last February by the incoming Liberals. It involved replacing 2,700 payroll specialists across Canada, with 500 people to run the system in Miramichi, New Brunswick.

At mid-2016, some 80,000 federal employees were experiencing payroll problems. By last month, that number was down to about 8,000, according to the government.

“Some of the estimated processing timelines will frustrate employees, especially those who have already waited many months for their pay,” said Marie Lemay, deputy minister for Public Services and Procurements Canada, the federal agency that oversees payroll, in an online message to federal workers this month.

“It’s brutal, I’ve never seen anything like it before in my life,” said Jason Godin, the national president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers. “We repeatedly called on the government to put an end to Phoenix.”

He said his 7,400 members nationwide are a unique case because their jobs frequently involve injuries and stress leaves that affect their pay schedules.

Godin was able to point to one bit of good news — after union lobbying the government has agreed to set up a satellite payroll office sometime this year in Kingston, Ont., specifically to handle Corrections Canada payroll issues.

But another stress factor looms — federal workers could face further complications when they fill out their 2016 tax returns.

Lemay advised those workers to file their taxes normally, and if their earning information is later adjusted, the payroll agency will advise the Canada Revenue Agency, and tax returns will be adjusted without individuals having to refile.

gschaefer@postmedia.com