The victim of Abbotsford's latest homicide was known to police and his death is believed to linked to gang violence in the Lower Mainland, said police.

On Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the man fatally shot Monday in the 30500-block Steelhead Court as Satkar Singh Sidhu, 23.

He did not have a criminal record, but was known to police, said IHIT spokeswoman Cpl. Meghan Foster in a statement. The investigation is still early, she said, but evidence indicates Sidhu's murder was targeted.

“This homicide was a brazen shooting that occurred in a quiet residential neighbourhood, and fortunately no one else was hurt,” said Foster. “Having association to or involvement with the gang life comes with many risks. There are people who have information about what happened, and they need to step forward.”

Police had arrested three men in a vehicle spotted speeding away from the area soon after the shooting. They were eventually stopped in Mission with a spike belt and taken into custody.

On Tuesday, IHIT, which is in charge of the investigation, said the men have been released from custody and are not facing charges. "Investigators are trying to determine what involvement, if any, the three males had in the homicide," said Foster.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

