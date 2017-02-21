Toronto man eats photo of Jason Segel every day in bizarre challenge
Noah Maloney has vowed to post videos of himself eating a photo of Jason Segel until the actor responds by eating a picture of him. (YouTube screengrab)
While most fans just want a selfie with their favourite celebrity, a Toronto man wants Jason Segel to eat a picture of his face.
And to prove his dedication, Noah Maloney has vowed to film himself eating a photo of the actor every day until Segel responds by eating a picture of him.
@jasonsegel I am going to eat a picture of your face everyday until you eat a picture of my face. #eatmyfacesegelhttps://t.co/huQqDlXVhx pic.twitter.com/QviHdyfjVW— Noah Maloney (@zestynoah) February 16, 2017
Maloney, also known as Dog S--- on YouTube, is only on Day 6 of his bizarre challenge and has posted a video for each day since he started the #eatmyfacesegel initiative.
His first video, which was posted on Reddit, has already received over 530,000 views on YouTube.
While Segel hasn't responded to the challenge, the actor's sister has tweeted about it.
theres a man on youtube whose brand is eating photos of my brother on video & my 1st reaction was: how do i get someone 2 eat pictures of me— Ali Segel (@OnlineAlison) February 17, 2017