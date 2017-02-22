There’s bad luck.

Then there’s Sean Priestley-level bad luck.

Just months after splitting with long-time partner Beverley Doran — he was with her 12 years and fathered her three children — he was stunned to discover she’d won nearly $24 million in the Euromillions lottery.

And, yep, you guessed it, the 48-year-old tattooist from west Yorkshire isn’t getting a plug nickel of Doran’s winnings, according to the U.K. Sun.

Priestly let his friends and family in on the news via Facebook, likely to avoid needless conversations and pleas for cash.

“Shes already assured me I will never see a penny,” Priestley wrote on Facebook. “So please don’t ask me to have a word, see if I can borrow owt (sic) or invest in anything… It’s nothing to do with me.”

As Doran, 37, was celebrating her win of £14,509,500 with a big bottle of champagne, her ex was left to ponder the what-ifs. The two broke up seven months ago.

“I am, and probably always will be, skint (broke),” he told the Sun. “I’m thrilled for her. To know the kids are going to be going to be financially secure is great news.”

On Wednesday, Doran moved out of her subsidized housing, leaving most of her possessions in the house by the curb for neighbours to pick over. With four kids, two of whom are autistic, Doran has been living on benefits for two years.

“It’s just come at a right nice time,” Doran told the Sun. “I’ve been there like most people. I’ve struggled. It’s overwhelming to know that I’m never going to have to struggle again. To be honest, I’m still in a whirlwind, I still haven’t got my head round it.

“I don’t know what I’m going to spend the money on and I don’t know who I’m going to help.”