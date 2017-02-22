Exclusive! T.O. comic slaps Jack Black

Toronto stand-up comic Andrew Ryan Fox has a real "Black" slapper to tell.

The 37-year-old, who moved to L.A. a few months ago to make a name for himself, has done just that in the most unusual way.

Fox was celebrating his birthday with an appearance on The Price Is Right when he accidentally slapped actor Jack Black while he was taking part in Celebrity Charity Week on the show.

The episode, taped on Jan. 3, was just broadcast this past Monday.

Fox, wearing a Toronto Blue Jays cap and a custom-made T-shirt designed by a female friend who accompanied him, had just spun the show's big wheel during the famed Showcase Showdown segment when he spun a winning 95 cents and enthusiastically ran over to high-five Black but instead hit him in the side of the head.

Black comically overreacted and fell to the ground where he was picked up by Fox.

"There are articles in websites and newspapers all over the world about me slapping Jack Black in the head," Fox told 24 Hours down the line from L.A.

"On the one hand, obviously any publicity is good when you're trying to make it in any sort of entertainment. On the other hand, I don't necessarily want to be known for the rest of my life as the guy who slapped Jack Black in the face on television. I mean, it's pretty ridiculous, when you think about it. It's been a very weird couple of days. It's completely ridiculous that this is a thing but so be it."

Later in the show, Black playfully slapped Fox - who tweets under @KillAndrew-Fox and does a live podcast every Thursday night titled The Centurion Club - on the backside.

"You hit a movie star in the face and he drops like he's been clubbed by a baseball bat and I guess people want to see that," said Fox. "I was pretty badly embarrassed at the time. He was obviously a very good sport about it."

As for his Price is Right winnings (worth about $28,000 with trips to Argentina and Costa Rica, three TV sets and two video cameras), he had to forfeit them because as a Canadian he would have had to pay about $12,000 in taxes upfront.

"I walked away with nothing," said Fox, who has a March 17 stand-up gig at the Patricia Hotel in Vancouver. Except a great story. "I'm certainly going to get a lot of material out of this," he said.