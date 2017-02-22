Fun can’t trump function on B.C. bridges

This week, the B.C. government announced they have been in talks with a local entrepreneur to host guided climbing tours on the Lions Gate Bridge.

The idea is that tourists and thrill seekers would climb to the top inside the maintenance towers.

The move reminds me of the premier’s plan for yoga on Burrard Bridge that quickly turned into a PR flop. YYoga vice president of marketing Jen Riley said at the time, “traffic congestion and closing one of the major arteries was an unfortunate oversight.” An oversight. The word shows just how out of touch our decision makers are with those who actually use bridges for commuting.

When Transportation Minister Todd Stone talked to reporters about the Lions Gate Bridge climb, he was positively giddy. Sure, it’s easy to see why. The bridge is beautiful and iconic. Who wouldn’t want to see the view from the top?

But on top of being a stunning landmark, the Lions Gate Bridge serves an important purpose. It connects North and West Vancouver to Vancouver’s downtown. As the north shore’s population grows, the bridge’s three alternating lanes are definitely falling short. Now, we’re talking about adding a tourist attraction on a piece of infrastructure that is already full to bursting.

Minister Stone has said the province is going to make sure the climbing tours won’t distract drivers but it’s tough to see how that would happen when a 4.5-centimetre-thick bump caused major traffic backups and diverted buses and flooded SeaBus terminals. Any accident or incident on the bridge causes significant backups that have a ripple effect through downtown and the north shore.

While we may be promised that climbing tours won’t disrupt traffic, human error being what it is, we will never get a 100% guarantee. Just like the Burrard Bridge yoga event, this is another example of fun being put before function. While there’s always room for adventure, it can’t come at a cost for those who may not have the luxury of being able to pay $300 to climb a big ladder on Monday morning but are instead just trying to get where they need to go.