MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: We won't have Paris

No music for Paris Turns out Paris Jackson is not interested in pursuing a music career. The 18-year-old daughter of music icon Michael Jackson told Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book Issue 10: "I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise. There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don't want that to happen." In the near decade after her dad's death, Paris is pursuing modelling and acting including a debut performance on the FOX musical series Star slotted for later this season.

Kanye denies Drake diss Now Kanye West is saying he never shaded Drake and DJ Khaled for being played too much on the radio during a rant last year on his Saint Pablo Tour. Yeezy flat out told TMZ: "I never said that." Still, West was quoted as saying from the stage: "I love Drake. I love Khaled. But they set that song up, bro." During an hour-long interview on Saturday's episode of OVO Sound Radio, Drizzy addressed the diss: "I'm not really sure what he's referring to half the time, as in the same breath, I went from being ... like working on a project with him, to him sort of publicly s---ting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much."

Duchovny's music files X-Files and Californication star David Duchovny, who is currently touring the U.S. in support of his first solo album, 2015's Hell or Highwater, says his latest creative endeavour isn't a "one-off."

"I don't think it's a phase," Duchovny told The Washington Post. "It's definitely like a new door that I opened later in my creative life. It just seems fertile for me. It's been an interesting way to express myself and connect in ways that the other things that I've done don't." In the meantime, the 56-year-old leading man is still acting. (Whew!) His projects include: directing a movie of his novel Bucky F---ing Dent, more X-Files episodes and an appearance as transgender Special Agent Denise Bryson on Twin Peaks this spring.

Ottawa rocks the blues Ottawa Bluesfest, running July 6-16 at LeBreton Flats Park, has an enviable lineup this year in honour of Canada's 150th anniversary with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Muse and P!nk among the headliners. Also on the bill: LCD Soundsystem, Flume, Toby Keith, 50 Cent, Melissa Etheridge, Lil Yachty, Tegan And Sara, Sam Roberts Band, and July Talk. Check out ottawabluesfest.ca for more details.

Sleater-Kinney Correction Turns out reports of Dave Grohl, Fred Armisen and Neil Peart performing with a rebooted all-male Sleater-Kinney this year are untrue. They originated from The Hard Times, a satirical website, and made it to several publications including 24 Hours.

New Music Among those with new music out Friday: David Bowie, No Plan [EP] [Physical release]; Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, The Tourist; Dams Of The West, Youngish American [Vampire Weekend's Chris Tomson solo project]; Dirty Projectors, Dirty Projectors; Los Campesinos!, Sick Scenes; Old 97's, Graveyard Whistling; Peter Silberman, Impermanence [Solo debut for The Antlers' frontman]; Rhiannon Giddens, Freedom Highway; Steel Panther, Lower the Bar; The Feelies, In Between.

On Tour

Rapper J.Cole hits Vancouver's Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on July 18 and Toronto's Air Canada Centre on July 28.

One Republic plays Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 12 and Vancouver's Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on August 21.

Incubus and Jimmy Eat World team up for a July 27 date at Budweiser Stage.

Alt-Country's Chris Stapleton plays the Budweiser Stage on August 17.

Ryan Adams pulls into Toronto's Massey Hall on May 9 and Vancouver's Orpheum on June 27.

Pixies play Massey Hall on Sept. 29-30 on the second leg of their North American tour with this lineup - Joey Santiago/guitar, Black Francis/guitar & vocals, David Lovering/drums, and bassist Paz Lenchantin.

Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls will play Massey Hall on June 14 under the moniker Four Voices in their only Canadian date.

Glam metal act Poison plays Casino Rama, just north of Toronto, on May 11 and Vancouver's Pepsi Live at Rogers Centre on June 6.

Blues-rock vets ZZ Top pull into Casino Rama on June 3.