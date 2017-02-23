Abbotsford police investigate pedestrian fatality
A 79-year-old woman is dead following a pedestrian accident in Abbotsford Wednesday night.
Abbotsford police said they found a seriously injured female pedestrian and a damaged Chevrolet Venture van in the 33400 block of Marshall Road at 7:30 p.m.
"Unfortunately, the 79-year-old pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital just a few hours after arrival," Abbotsford Cst. Ian MacDonald said in a news release.
"The 52-year-old female driver of that van remained on scene and cooperated with the police investigation. She was extremely shaken."
Anyone who witnessed this collision should contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.