Abbotsford police investigate pedestrian fatality

A 79-year-old woman is dead following a pedestrian accident in Abbotsford Wednesday night.

Abbotsford police said they found a seriously injured female pedestrian and a damaged Chevrolet Venture van in the 33400 block of Marshall Road at 7:30 p.m.

"Unfortunately, the 79-year-old pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital just a few hours after arrival," Abbotsford Cst. Ian MacDonald said in a news release.

"The 52-year-old female driver of that van remained on scene and cooperated with the police investigation. She was extremely shaken."

Anyone who witnessed this collision should contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.