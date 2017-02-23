Women newly liberated from ISIS’s cruel clutches celebrated by burning their veils and enjoying their first cigarettes in years.

A remarkable video captures the women’s infectious joy.

Their behaviour would have been unthinkable just days before under the ISIS jackboot.

One is beaming as she removes the veil, stomps on it and then sets it ablaze.

Her friends scream and cheer as she removed the niqab and then joined her in their newfound freedom.

Later, the tough survivors of a fiendish regime enjoy cigarettes as nearby men danced.

“These people were under the control of Isis who forced women to wear religious clothing, men were banned from smoking, children were not supposed to be playing and dancing in the street,” Human Security Centre director Julie Lenarz told The Independent.

“These are women who would have worn a headscarf or Muslim clothing but not a full face veil, so they see it as a real liberation.”

The Kurdish news agency Rudaw put out the video although it is unclear where the liberated village is, although it’s believed to be Syria.

Meanwhile, Turkish soldiers who stormed one of the death cult’s women’s prison were sickened by the horrific conditions they discovered. The jail is in Al-Bab, Syria.

According to the Daily Mirror, female prisoners were forced to live in bare cells without lights and windows.

Inside they found quivering prisoners almost too terrified to speak. Nearly all of the women were severely tortured -- and hanged from a staircase

Turkish soldiers killed 56 jihadis in capturing the prison.

The Syrian town is about 32 kilometers from the Turkish border. Turkey has vowed to drive the militants from its border areas.

